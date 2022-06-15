Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
June 14
9:21 p.m.: Kyle Joseph Dean Demars, 36, Hamilton, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.
Greensburg Fire
June 13
10:58 a.m.: Structure fire reported at 1043 S CR 280 W. Property tax records indicate this property is owned by Casey T. and Herbert Tanea S. Jones.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
June 10
12:22 p.m.: Dustin Rubendall, 21, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.
11:17 p.m.: Matthew Joseph Lingg, 38, Spring Hill, Tennessee, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating with an ACE of .15% or more, operating while intoxicated, and possession of marijuana.
June 12
7:08 p.m.: Kimberly Renea Spaulding, 32, Metamora, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.
June 14
9:36 a.m.: Trey Jeffrey Alan Judd, 25, Milton, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.
9:37 p.m.: Cole Alan Calihan, 25, Batesville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
11:44 p.m.: Jacob Matthew Matatt, 22, Whiteland, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness and disorderly conduct.
