Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

June 14

9:21 p.m.: Kyle Joseph Dean Demars, 36, Hamilton, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.

Greensburg Fire

June 13

10:58 a.m.: Structure fire reported at 1043 S CR 280 W. Property tax records indicate this property is owned by Casey T. and Herbert Tanea S. Jones.

Rush Co. Sheriff

Arrests

June 10

12:22 p.m.: Dustin Rubendall, 21, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.

11:17 p.m.: Matthew Joseph Lingg, 38, Spring Hill, Tennessee, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating with an ACE of .15% or more, operating while intoxicated, and possession of marijuana.

June 12

7:08 p.m.: Kimberly Renea Spaulding, 32, Metamora, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.

June 14

9:36 a.m.: Trey Jeffrey Alan Judd, 25, Milton, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.

9:37 p.m.: Cole Alan Calihan, 25, Batesville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.

11:44 p.m.: Jacob Matthew Matatt, 22, Whiteland, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness and disorderly conduct.

