Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
July 27
4:24 p.m.: Carissa Marie Hersley, 29, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.
4:27 p.m.: Amy A. Hersley, 50, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
11:11 p.m.: Theresa Anne Mounce, 64, Falmouth, was arrested on preliminary charges of shoplifting and failure to appear.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
July 22
7:37 p.m.: Connie Jean Marie Coffey, 48, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of organized theft.
11:34 p.m.: Gary Dewayne Robertson Jr., 42, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of public intoxication, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.
July 23
6 p.m.: Derek Scott Berry, 31, Milroy, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
11:37 p.m.: Matthew Allen Sons, 36, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of resisting.
July 23
4:19 p.m.: Joseph Gabriel Fields, 36, Liberty, was arrested on preliminary charges of driving while suspended (with a prior), violation of Indiana’s insurance law, and possession of stolen property.
July 25
9:16 a.m.: Robert Lee Vierling, 57, Shelbyville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
1:34 p.m.: Jonathan B. Wright, 37, Shirley, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
July 27
4:02 a.m.: Dannie J. Komendo, 25, Carthage, was arrested on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.
July 28
6:01 a.m.: Iban Cruz-Paredes, 39, Columbus, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while never obtaining a license.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.