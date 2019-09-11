Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
Sept. 10
8:22 a.m.: Dawn Marie Allen, 44, Shelbyville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
1:42 p.m.: Meghann Marie King, 34, Columbus, was arrested at First and Lincoln on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
3:12 p.m.: Patrick L. McAdams, 40, Greensburg, was arrested in the 300 block of S. Ireland Street on an unspecified warrant.
Incidents
Sept. 10
4:43 p.m.: Fight reported in the 9300 block of W. CR 1400 S.
Greensburg Police Department
Sept. 10
7:48 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1100 block of E. Barachel Lane.
8:15 a.m.: Battery reported at Lincoln and Washington.
9:37 a.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of W. First Street.
3:53 p.m.: Lines/poles reported down in the 300 block of N. Carver Street.
8:23 p.m.: Disturbance reported at Michigan and Monfort.
11:26 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 1800 block of N. Broadway Street.
Sept. 11
2:18 a.m.: Harassment reported in the 100 block of N. Lincoln Street.
4:29 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 1100 block of N. Anderson Street.
Westport Marshal
Sept. 10
3:46 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 300 block of E. Main Street.
