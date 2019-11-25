Decatur County Sheriff's Department

Arrests

Nov. 19

10:03 a.m.: Russell T. Witkemper, 34, Greensburg, was arrested in the 100 block of N. Broadway Street on preliminary charges of impersonating a public servant and resisting law enforcement.

10:53 p.m.: Christopher E. Lemus, 48, Greensburg, was arrested in the 900 block of Briarwood Way on an unspecified warrant.

Nov. 20

12:30 p.m.: David H. Rose, 43, Greensburg, was arrested in the 700 block of N. Ireland Street on preliminary charges of criminal trespass and public intoxication by drugs.

3:13 p.m.: Chad Edward Neal, 44, Madison, was arrested on an unspecified warrant and a warrant alleging failure to appear.

3:21 p.m.: Brandon Michael Evans, 27, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.

11:29 p.m.: Michael Joseph Zapfe, 18, Greensburg, was arrested at Broadway and Main on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

Nov. 21

12:22 a.m.: Russell Edward Phillips, 35, Bedford, Kentucky, was attested at Michigan and Anderson on a preliminary charge of possession of a handgun without a permit.

1:17 a.m.: Paul Michael Quick, 41, Greensburg, was arrested at Carver and Ind. 3 on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.

8:05 p.m.: Michael Ryan Moody, 36, Greensburg, was arrested in the 300 block of W. Walnut on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct, criminal trespass, and public intoxication by drugs.

8:19 p.m.: Kyle J. Waggoner, 30, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

Nov. 22

11:30 a.m.: Nathan Alan Smith, 22, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.

4 p.m.: Noah Michael Paton, 20, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of a Legend drug or precursor.

6:53 p.m.: Jason Michael Everage, 48, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

9:14 p.m.: James Brittain Ault, 24, Batesville, was arrested in the 600 block of W. Walnut Street on a preliminary charge of resisting law enforcement.

Nov. 23

2:30 a.m.: Daniel Joseph Dierckman, 23, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

8:04 p.m.: Austin Lee Hughes, 23, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement, and operating while intoxicated/endangerent.

10:33 p.m.: Enmanuel Roblero, 41, Greensburg, was arrested at Ind. 3 and Broadway on preliminary charges of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license and operating a motor vehicle without proof of financial responsibility.

10:33 p.m.: Judith Rodriguez Romero, 45, Sedalia, Missouri, was arrested at Ind. 3 and Broadway on a preliminary charge of false informing/reporting.

11:47 p.m.: Noah Bryce Goreham, 18, Greensburg, was arrested at Ireland and Main on an unspecified warrant.

Nov. 24

3:42 a.m.: David John Poindexter, 52, Lawrenceburg, was arrested in the 8400 block of E. CR 215 S. on preliminary charges of possession of cocaine/narcotic and operating with a BAC of .08 or higher.

8:23 a.m.: Ronald Combs, 49, Indianapolis, was arrested in the 900 block of W. Ann Blvd. on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

3:41 p.m.: Kimberly J. Sullivan, 46, Columbus, was arrested at Greensburg Walmart Super Center on a preliminary charge of theft.

Nov. 25

12:41 a.m.: Ronald Lee Lasley, 58, North Vernon, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, and driving while suspended.

