Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
March 9
9:40 a.m.: Julie Ann Powers, 39, Shelbyville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.
March 10
9:38 a.m.: Kassidee Elizabeth Walston, 22, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
10:48 p.m.: Evan Michael Holt, 25, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
11:21 p.m.: Maison Raymond Tackett, 22, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
March 9
2:08 p.m.: Craig Dobson, 40, Lawrenceburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
8:11 p.m.: Mackenzie Stapleton, 29, Batesville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
9:28 p.m.: William S. Cook, 53, Moores Hill, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior.
March 10
9:15 a.m.: Dakota S. Wilson, 26, North Vernon, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
3:01 p.m.: Joshua E. Hermesch, 38, Batesville, was arrested on an unspecified charge.
5:42 p.m.: Allen D. Herbert Jr., 34, Versailles, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
March 11
5:43 a.m.: Kevin C. Armbruster, 50, Sunman, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated/endangerment and operating with a BAC of .15% or more.
