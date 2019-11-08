Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
Nov. 7
12:47 p.m.: Mario Cartelle Johnson-Hollins, 25, Madison, was arrested on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
2:38 p.m.: Lewis Robert Siegrist, 46, Bloomington, was arrested on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
6:38 p.m.: Angela J. Hokey, 46, Westport, was arrested in the 100 block of W. Underwood Drive on three preliminary counts of probation violation.
11:30 p.m.: Terence R. Giesting, 58, Batesville, was arrested on I-74 at eastbound MM 128 on a preliminary charge of operating with a B.A.C. of .08-.15.
Nov. 8
12:19 a.m.: Mitchell T. Black, 31, Greensburg, was arrested in the 100 block of S. Franklin Street on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Incidents
Nov. 7
11:05 a.m.: Chimney fire reported in the 6900 block of E. CR 640 N.
6 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 1300 block of S. CR 845 W.
Greensburg Police Department
Nov. 7
5:37 a.m.: Fire alarm reported in the 1800 block of N. Broadway Street.
8:06 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 200 block of W. Second Street.
6:05 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 300 block of S. Franklin Street.
8 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 100 block of N. Lincoln Street.
10:13 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 100 block of N. Lincoln Street.
9:35 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 1900 block of N. Lincoln Street.
Nov. 8
1243 a.m.: Harassment reported in the 1200 block of N. Anderson Street.
2:49 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 2200 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
Clarksburg Fire Department
Nov. 7
Greensburg Fire Department
Nov. 7
