Decatur County Sheriff’s Department

Arrests

Nov. 7

12:47 p.m.: Mario Cartelle Johnson-Hollins, 25, Madison, was arrested on a warrant alleging failure to appear.

2:38 p.m.: Lewis Robert Siegrist, 46, Bloomington, was arrested on a warrant alleging failure to appear.

6:38 p.m.: Angela J. Hokey, 46, Westport, was arrested in the 100 block of W. Underwood Drive on three preliminary counts of probation violation.

11:30 p.m.: Terence R. Giesting, 58, Batesville, was arrested on I-74 at eastbound MM 128 on a preliminary charge of operating with a B.A.C. of .08-.15.

Nov. 8

12:19 a.m.: Mitchell T. Black, 31, Greensburg, was arrested in the 100 block of S. Franklin Street on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

Incidents

Nov. 7

11:05 a.m.: Chimney fire reported in the 6900 block of E. CR 640 N.

6 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 1300 block of S. CR 845 W.

Greensburg Police Department

Nov. 7

5:37 a.m.: Fire alarm reported in the 1800 block of N. Broadway Street.

8:06 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 200 block of W. Second Street.

6:05 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 300 block of S. Franklin Street.

8 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 100 block of N. Lincoln Street.

10:13 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 100 block of N. Lincoln Street.

9:35 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 1900 block of N. Lincoln Street.

Nov. 8

1243 a.m.: Harassment reported in the 1200 block of N. Anderson Street.

2:49 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 2200 block of N. Michigan Avenue.

Clarksburg Fire Department

Nov. 7

11:05 a.m.: Chimney fire reported in the 6900 block of E. CR 640 N.

Greensburg Fire Department

Nov. 7

5:37 a.m.: Fire alarm reported in the 1800 block of N. Broadway Street.

2:49 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 2200 block of N. Michigan Avenue.

Tags

Recommended for you