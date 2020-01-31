Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff's Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
Jan. 30
6:48 a.m.: Lisa Ann Alford, 48, Nashville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
3:05 p.m.: Michael Earl Ames, 37, Columbus, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
10:48 p.m.: Aaron Scott Wilson, 31, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Midnight: Kurtis Alexander Cupp, 22, Greensburg, was arrested in the 600 block of W. Briarwood Way on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, intimidation, and public intoxication.
Midnight: Samantha Dawn Ellenburg, 32, Greensburg, was arrested in the 600 block of W. Briarwood Way on preliminary charges of public intoxication and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
12:41 a.m.: Joshua William Biederman, 30, Westport, was arrested in the 400 block of S. Water Plant Road on an unspecified warrant.
Greensburg Police Department
Jan. 30
6:23 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 700 block of W. Main Street.
St. Paul Fire Department
Jan. 30
2:05 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 100 block of N. Webster Street.
Westport Fire Department
Jan. 30
10:32 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 2300 block of W. CR 1100 S.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.