Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff's Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Decatur County Sheriff's Department

Arrests

Jan. 30

6:48 a.m.: Lisa Ann Alford, 48, Nashville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

3:05 p.m.: Michael Earl Ames, 37, Columbus, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

10:48 p.m.: Aaron Scott Wilson, 31, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Midnight: Kurtis Alexander Cupp, 22, Greensburg, was arrested in the 600 block of W. Briarwood Way on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, intimidation, and public intoxication.

Midnight: Samantha Dawn Ellenburg, 32, Greensburg, was arrested in the 600 block of W. Briarwood Way on preliminary charges of public intoxication and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

12:41 a.m.: Joshua William Biederman, 30, Westport, was arrested in the 400 block of S. Water Plant Road on an unspecified warrant.

Greensburg Police Department

Jan. 30

6:23 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 700 block of W. Main Street.

St. Paul Fire Department

Jan. 30

2:05 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 100 block of N. Webster Street.

Westport Fire Department

Jan. 30

10:32 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 2300 block of W. CR 1100 S.

