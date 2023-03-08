Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Clarksburg Fire
March 6
6:42 p.m.: Brush fire reported at CR 640 N. and 225 E. Greensburg Fire also dispatched.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
March 6
4:35 p.m.: Robert E. Murray, 35, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating with an ACE of .15 or more.
4:39 p.m.: Chay Matthew Lecher, 40, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic and possession of meth.
6:02 p.m.: Floyd James Gabbard, 54, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
6:48 p.m.: Kyla Irene Collins, 34, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.
6:48 p.m.: Allen Dale Herbert, 35, Versailles, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.
11:20 p.m.: Lora Mae Johnson, 48, Washington, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Greensburg Fire
March 6
3:44 p.m.: Injury accident reported at W. Washington and N. West Street.
