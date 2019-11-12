Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
Nov. 11
7:46 a.m.: Cory William Dyer, 30, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
2:32 p.m.: Adam Rudicel, 40, Columbus, was arrested on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
9:18 p.m.: Tristan Patrick Land, 22, Greensburg, was arrested at Greensburg Walmart Super Center on a preliminary charge of theft.
11:38 p.m.: Alice Nadine Patterson, 47, Indianapolis, was arrested at Scoby and Broadway on an unspecified warrant and preliminary charges of operating a motor vehicle in violation of a restricted condition and operating while intoxicated.
Incidents
Nov. 11
7:30 a.m.: Injury accident reported at CR 320 W. and 300 S.
8:20 a.m.: Theft reported in the 4900 block of N. CR 80 NE.
12:15 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 800 block of S. Boulevard Road.
2:13 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 1100 block of N. Anderson Street.
9:30 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 400 block of E. Paul Street, Westport.
11:52 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 1100 block of N. Anderson Street.
Greensburg Police Department
Nov. 11
7:20 a.m.: Counterfeit reported in the 100 block of N. Lincoln Street.
8:18 a.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 2100 block of N. Northgate Drive.
8:23 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 300 block of W. Third Street.
2:13 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 1100 block of N. Anderson Street.
2:21 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 1400 block of W. Westridge Parkway.
5:27 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 400 block of Greensburg Commons.
6:55 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 200 block of W. Fifth Street.
