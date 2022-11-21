Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Adams Fire
Nov. 21
12:46 a.m.: Structure fire reported at 2792 W. 600 N., Greensburg. Property tax records indicate this property is owned by Gerald Knepp of Milroy. Clarksburg and St. Paul Fire also dispatched.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Nov. 19
4:12 a.m.: Derek Hugh Carmony, 31, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of being a habitual traffic violator.
Nov. 20
12:37 a.m.: James Allen Brower Jr., 23, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.
10:21 a.m.: Donnie R. Cox, 41, Kokomo, was arrested on a preliminary charge of racketeering / corrupt business influence.
Greensburg Fire
Nov. 18
8:20 a.m.: Property damage accident reported at Ind. 3 and Freeland Road.
9:33 a.m.: Fire investigation reported at 1105 S. 60 E., Greensburg.
Nov. 20
12:59 a.m.: Fire/gas leak reported at 507 E. Washington Street, Greensburg.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Nov. 18
11:24 p.m.: Kristopher Dean Harvey, 29, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery against a public safety official and resisting.
Nov. 19
7:08 p.m.: Cody E. Probst, 33, Hope, was arrested on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.
10:17 p.m.: Amy D. Collins, 45, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating with a controlled substance in the body and being a habitual motor vehicle traffic violator.
Nov. 21
6:11 a.m.: Dale R. Gordon, 52, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
7:53 a.m.: Aaron Michael Magee, 32, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.
St. Paul Fire
Nov. 18
4:07 p.m.: Fire/gas leak reported at 4427 W. 750 N.
Westport Fire
Nov. 18
1:35 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 999 W. 1250 S., Westport.
