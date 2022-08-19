Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Aug. 17
3:49 p.m.: James Lawrence Urick, 29, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery, confinement, and prohibiting a 911 call from being made.
7:20 p.m.: Antonio Vasquez, 29, Columbus, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
9:19 p.m.: Grant M. Bishop, 37, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of burglary.
