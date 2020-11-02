Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Batesville Police Dept.

Oct. 30

9:59 a.m.: Property damage accident reported on N. Fifth St.

10:51 a.m.: Animal abuse reported in the 1000 block of Central Ave.

11:58 a.m.: Property damage accident reported at Tekulve Road and Ind. 46.

8:29 p.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of Country Club Dr.

Nov. 1

12:04 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 100 block of E. Ind. 46.

Burney Fire Dept.

Oct. 31

10:17 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 10,000 block of W. CR 100 S. The Greensburg and St. Paul fire departments also were dispatched.

Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Arrests

Oct. 30

5:51 p.m.: John Michael Foreman, 35, Columbus, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

Oct. 31

3:49 p.m.: Katlyn Dian Hall, 20, Vevay, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish, possession of paraphernalia, and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

3:49 p.m.: Joshua E. Hermesch, 36, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant as well as preliminary charges of possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana/hashish.

5:41 p.m.: Theresa A. Odom, 46, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft.

Nov. 1

12:56 a.m.: Jessica Leann Higgs, 36, Holton, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, and operating while intoxicated.

3:51 a.m.: Hannah Alys Campos, 27, Osgood, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.

Incidents

Oct. 31

10:17 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 10,000 block of W. CR 100 S.

Nov. 1

12:06 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Millhousen Road and E. Mill Creek Road.

2:05 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 3000 block of W. CR 1100 S.

Greensburg Police Dept.

Oct. 30

7:05 p.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of E. 10th St.

Oct. 31

12:48 a.m.: Battery reported in the 100 block of N. Broadway St.

12:31 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Lincoln and Minary.

5:31 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 300 block of W. Smith Road.

7:15 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 1300 block of W. Ryle Dr.

Nov. 1

12:56 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1500 block of W. Main St.

2:59 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Kessing and Lincoln.

9:28 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 400 block of W. Main St.

Letts Fire Dept.

Oct. 31

5:19 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 8900 block of N. CR 125 E. Westport Fire Dept. also was dispatched.

Ripley Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Oct. 30

11:49 a.m.: Battery with injury reported in the 8700 block of N. CR 300 W., Batesville.

Oct. 31

10:46 p.m.: Weapons offense reported in the 3600 block of E. CR 200 S.

11:13 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 8900 block of N. U.S. 421, Osgood.

Nov. 1

6:05 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 800 block of N. Warpath Dr.

Rush Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Oct. 31

11:28 a.m.: Ashton Lee Noah, 24, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended.

Nov. 1

12:10 p.m.: Jesse Sean Conwell, 32, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

9:52 p.m.: Randal Gilbert Rose, 19, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

Westport Marshal

Oct. 31

5:19 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 8900 block of N. CR 125 E.

