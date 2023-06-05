Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Greensburg Fire
June 4
5:23 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported on I-74 at eastbound milemarker 132.
9:21 p.m.: Childbirth reported at 922 S. Parkside Drive, Greensburg.
Letts Fire
June 3
10:06 a.m.: Structure fire reported at 669 W. Millstone Road, Greensburg. Tax records indicate this property is owned by Ronald and Donnella Buchanan. Westport Fire was also dispatched.
6:28 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 300 block of E. CR 400 S., Greensburg. Millhousen Fire was also dispatched.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
June 2
1:39 p.m.: Ryan Joseph Smith, 37, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and altering an interim license plate..
2:21 p.m.: Seath David Kidd, 21, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of child pornography and child exploitation.
June 4
4:44 p.m.: Carlos Velazquez-Tochimani, 18, Pierceton, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, reckless driving, and operating while never obtaining a driver’s license.
June 5
8:24 a.m.: Jennifer Leigh Miller, 39, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated, possession of meth, and trafficking with an inmate.
