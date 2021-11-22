Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Clarksburg Fire
Nov. 19
12:54 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at Rush County CR 1000 S. and 725 E.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Nov. 19
2:36 p.m.: Kymbal B. Pruett, 42, Washington, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Nov. 21
8:50 p.m.: Craig Matthew Jones, 34, St. Paul, was arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal recklessness/shooting a firearm into an inhabited building.
11:35 p.m.: Dale Douglas Perkins, 48, North Vernon, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating after having been ajudged a habitual traffic violator.
Letts Fire
Nov. 21
4:23 p.m.: Chimney fire reported at 12,251 S. CR 1050 S., Westport. Property tax records indicate this property is owned by Phillip M. and Sheila K. Skinner. The Westport Fire Department was also dispatched to the scene.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Nov. 19
12:51 p.m.: Bret Allan Zell, 29, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery and possession of paraphernalia.
9:44 p.m.: Taylor Colvin, 24, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Nov. 20
1:29 p.m.: Chad W. Hollenbaugh, 48, Manilla, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting/use of vehicle causing catastrophic injury, operating with a BAC of .15% or more, reckless driving, and possession of marijuana.
Nov. 21
12:01 a.m.: Travis Lee Fultz, 56, Mays, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.
