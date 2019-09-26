Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
Sept. 25
9:25 p.m.: Shawn S. Fuller, 34, Greensburg, was arrested at Washington and West on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish and operating with a B.A.C. of .08-.15 percent.
Incidents
Sept. 25
10:19 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 1900 block of S. CR 1050 W.
12:27 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 4200 block of W. CR 650 N.
Greensburg Police Department
Sept. 25
9:12 a.m.: Counterfeit reported in the 300 block of E. 10th Street.
9:45 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 500 block of E. Baili Court.
9:50 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 900 block of W. Briarwood Way.
12:54 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 300 block of N. Warren Street.
5:39 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Lincoln and North.
7:20 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 600 block of N. Lincoln Street.
9:50 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 1300 block of N. Brantford Drive.
10:55 p.m.: Robbery reported in the 300 block of N. Anderson Street.
Sept. 26
12:23 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 2100 block of N. Edgewater Drive.
Adams Fire Department
Sept. 25
12:27 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 4200 block of W. CR 650 N.
Burney Fire Department
Sept. 25
10:19 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 1900 block of S. CR 1050 W.
Clarksburg Fire Department
Sept. 25
3:39 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 1900 block of N. CR 950 E.
Greensburg Fire Department
Sept. 25
8:14 p.m.: Fire/gas leak reported in the 400 block of W. Sheridan Street.
Letts Fire Department
Sept. 25
10:19 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 1900 block of S. CR 1050 W.
Westport Fire Department
Sept. 25
12:02 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 8000 block of N. CR 600 E., Jennings County.
