Decatur County Sheriff's Department

Arrests

Sept. 25

9:25 p.m.: Shawn S. Fuller, 34, Greensburg, was arrested at Washington and West on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish and operating with a B.A.C. of .08-.15 percent.

Incidents

Sept. 25

10:19 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 1900 block of S. CR 1050 W.

12:27 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 4200 block of W. CR 650 N.

Greensburg Police Department

Sept. 25

9:12 a.m.: Counterfeit reported in the 300 block of E. 10th Street.

9:45 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 500 block of E. Baili Court.

9:50 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 900 block of W. Briarwood Way.

12:54 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 300 block of N. Warren Street.

5:39 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Lincoln and North.

7:20 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 600 block of N. Lincoln Street.

9:50 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 1300 block of N. Brantford Drive.

10:55 p.m.: Robbery reported in the 300 block of N. Anderson Street.

Sept. 26

12:23 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 2100 block of N. Edgewater Drive.

Adams Fire Department

Sept. 25

12:27 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 4200 block of W. CR 650 N.

Burney Fire Department

Sept. 25

10:19 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 1900 block of S. CR 1050 W.

Clarksburg Fire Department

Sept. 25

3:39 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 1900 block of N. CR 950 E.

Greensburg Fire Department

Sept. 25

8:14 p.m.: Fire/gas leak reported in the 400 block of W. Sheridan Street.

Letts Fire Department

Sept. 25

10:19 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 1900 block of S. CR 1050 W.

Westport Fire Department

Sept. 25

12:02 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 8000 block of N. CR 600 E., Jennings County.

Tags

Recommended for you