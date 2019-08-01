Decatur County Sheriff's Department

Arrests

Aug. 1

1:21 a.m.: Walter L. Speer, 53, North Vernon, was arrested at Ind. 3 and CR 120 N. on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

Incidents

July 31

7:54 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 1600 block of S. CR 800 E.

10:18 a.m.: Domestic reported at Barachel and Commerce.

2:58 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 8800 block of E. Ind. 46.

5:42 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 300 block of W. Walnut Street.

Greensburg Police Department

July 31

10:36 a.m.: Burglary reported in the 200 block of N. Franklin Street, at First Presbyterian Church.

11:31 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.

12:27 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 600 block of W. Park Road.

1:18 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 600 block of Greensburg Commons.

1:54 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported at Ind. 3 and Broadway.

4:45 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in Vista Village.

7:31 p.m.: Robbery reported in the 1100 block of N. Carver Street.

Aug. 1

2:05 a.m.: Disturbance reported at Monfort and Broadway.

