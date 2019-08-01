Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
Aug. 1
1:21 a.m.: Walter L. Speer, 53, North Vernon, was arrested at Ind. 3 and CR 120 N. on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Incidents
July 31
7:54 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 1600 block of S. CR 800 E.
10:18 a.m.: Domestic reported at Barachel and Commerce.
2:58 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 8800 block of E. Ind. 46.
5:42 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 300 block of W. Walnut Street.
Greensburg Police Department
July 31
10:36 a.m.: Burglary reported in the 200 block of N. Franklin Street, at First Presbyterian Church.
11:31 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.
12:27 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 600 block of W. Park Road.
1:18 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 600 block of Greensburg Commons.
1:54 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported at Ind. 3 and Broadway.
4:45 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in Vista Village.
7:31 p.m.: Robbery reported in the 1100 block of N. Carver Street.
Aug. 1
2:05 a.m.: Disturbance reported at Monfort and Broadway.
