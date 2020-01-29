Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff's Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
Jan. 28
9:58 a.m.: Jerome Michael Calvert, 47, Madison, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
10:05 a.m.: Patrick N. Westbrook, 49, Columbus, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
1:11 p.m.: Natasha M. Hollin, 43, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
11:53 p.m .: Skylar Clifford-Evan Kunkel, 28, Greensburg, was arrested in the 800 block of S. Boulevard Road on an unspecified warrant.
Greensburg Police Department
Jan. 28
5:04 a.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.
9:39 a.m.: Harassment reported in the 900 block of N. Lakeview Drive.
1:05 p.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 300 block of W. Smith Road.
2:35 p.m.: Battery reported in the 500 block of E. Central Avenue.
7:30 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 1600 block of W. Kole Drive.
8:38 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 1400 block of W. Tarkington Drive.
