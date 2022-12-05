Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Clarksburg Fire

Dec. 4

5:15 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 2907 N. 80 NE., Greensburg.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Dec. 2

4:10 p.m.: Misti Dawn Collins, 46, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.

6:25 p.m.: Thomas Matthew Oberding, 34, Batesville, was arrested on preliminary charges of shoplifting and neglect of a dependant.

Dec. 3

6:33 p.m.: Joseph C. Bailey, 36, Columbia City, Kentucky, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

Dec. 5

12:26 a.m.: Eradio Martinez Velasco, 26, Hamilton, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

12:26 a.m.: Arsenio Morales, 35, address not listed, was arrested on a preliminary charge of identity deception.

12:26 a.m.: Daniel Santiago Gupierrez, 19, address not listed, was arrested on a preliminary charge of minor in possession of alcohol.

Greensburg Fire

Dec. 2

6:34 a.m.: Injury accident reported at Ind. 3 and 300 N.

6:20 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Washington and Webster in St. Paul. St. Paul was also dispatched.

Dec. 3

12:25 a.m.: Property damage accident reported at Veterans Way and Moscow Road.

Dec. 4

1:33 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 720 N. Lincoln Street, at Decatur County Memorial Hospital.

Rush Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Dec. 2

1:12 p.m.: Jack O'Neil Goudie, 31, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of sex offender registration violation.

2:14 p.m.: Danielle Hines, 29, Shelbyville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft.

8:13 p.m.: Ashton Lee Noah, 26, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and driving while suspended with a prior.

Dec. 3

12:04 a.m.: Danielle Mae Perez, 37, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and trafficking with an inmate.

Dec. 4

7:15 a.m .: Madison R. Niedenthal, 25, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct, resisting, and operating while intoxicated with a prior.

5:35 p.m.: Joshua Scott Clouse, 36, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of theft, criminal mischief and criminal trespass.

Westport Fire

Dec. 3

8:28 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 850 N. and 380 W., Jennings County.

