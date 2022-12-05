Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Clarksburg Fire
Dec. 4
5:15 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 2907 N. 80 NE., Greensburg.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Dec. 2
4:10 p.m.: Misti Dawn Collins, 46, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
6:25 p.m.: Thomas Matthew Oberding, 34, Batesville, was arrested on preliminary charges of shoplifting and neglect of a dependant.
Dec. 3
6:33 p.m.: Joseph C. Bailey, 36, Columbia City, Kentucky, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Dec. 5
12:26 a.m.: Eradio Martinez Velasco, 26, Hamilton, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
12:26 a.m.: Arsenio Morales, 35, address not listed, was arrested on a preliminary charge of identity deception.
12:26 a.m.: Daniel Santiago Gupierrez, 19, address not listed, was arrested on a preliminary charge of minor in possession of alcohol.
Greensburg Fire
Dec. 2
6:34 a.m.: Injury accident reported at Ind. 3 and 300 N.
6:20 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Washington and Webster in St. Paul. St. Paul was also dispatched.
Dec. 3
12:25 a.m.: Property damage accident reported at Veterans Way and Moscow Road.
Dec. 4
1:33 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 720 N. Lincoln Street, at Decatur County Memorial Hospital.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Dec. 2
1:12 p.m.: Jack O'Neil Goudie, 31, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of sex offender registration violation.
2:14 p.m.: Danielle Hines, 29, Shelbyville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft.
8:13 p.m.: Ashton Lee Noah, 26, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and driving while suspended with a prior.
Dec. 3
12:04 a.m.: Danielle Mae Perez, 37, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and trafficking with an inmate.
Dec. 4
7:15 a.m .: Madison R. Niedenthal, 25, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct, resisting, and operating while intoxicated with a prior.
5:35 p.m.: Joshua Scott Clouse, 36, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of theft, criminal mischief and criminal trespass.
Westport Fire
Dec. 3
8:28 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 850 N. and 380 W., Jennings County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.