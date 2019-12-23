Decatur County Sheriff’s Department

Arrests

Dec. 20

8:50 a.m.: Christopher Lee Tays, 32, Franklin, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.

1:58 p.m.: Kasey R. Sexton, 32, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft.

7:18 p.m.: Charlene K. Gearlds, 48, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant as well as a preliminary charge of domestic battery.

7:18 p.m.: Adam R. Kitchens, 44, Westfield, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.

Dec. 21

6:39 p.m.: Caleb M. Stone, 24, Greensburg, was arrested on two preliminary charges of probation violation as well as an unspecified warrant.

Dec. 22

3:08 a.m.: Terry Lee Blanford, 54, Portland, Tennessee, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.

3:08 a.m.: Jeffrey G. Jones, 63, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.

7:14 a.m.: Miguel Hernandez, 27, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of child molesting.

8:23 p.m.: Jeremy Combest, 44, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Incidents

Dec. 20

7:05 a.m.: Injury accident reported in the 1400 block of E. Base Road.

9:59 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 1700 block of S. CR 800 E.

5:02 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Michigan and Hunter Robins.

11:12 p.m.: Fight reported in the 100 block of N. Webster Street, St. Paul.

Dec. 21

10:51 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 2400 block of S. CR 60 SW.

Dec. 22

7:14 a.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 5400 block of S. CR 700 W.

10:10 a.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 7700 block of E. Ind. 46.

1:21 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 8400 block of E. CR 215 S.

Greensburg Police Department

Dec. 20

10:03 a.m.: Theft reported in the 1500 block of S. Mill Creek Road.

12:53 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 200 block of E. Central Avenue.

1:13 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 200 block of E. 10th Street.

3:42 p.m.: Domestic reported at Monfort and Third.

7:18 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 300 block of S. Franklin Street.

Dec. 21

1:25 a.m.: Fight reported in the 300 block of N. Michigan Avenue.

6:13 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 200 block of N. Anderson Street.

6:42 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 1600 block of W. Independence Street.

9:13 p.m.: Battery reported in the 300 block of E. 10th Street.

Dec. 22

10:40 a.m.: Trespassing reported in the 200 block of S. East Street.

10:54 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Lincoln and Walnut.

Dec. 23

1:10 a.m.: Burglary reported in the 700 block of E. Hendricks Street.

Westport Marshal

Dec. 20

4:57 P.M.: Theft reported at Poplar and Main.

Clarksburg Fire Department

Dec. 21

11:46 a.m.: Fire controlled burn reported in the 1600 block of N. CR 850 E.

Greensburg Fire Department

Dec. 20

7:08 a.m.: Fire/lines down reported in the 1100 block of E. CR 100 N.

Dec. 21

4:52 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 1900 block of N. Nightingale Drive.

Dec. 22

10:29 a.m.: Fire controlled burn reported in the 1000 block of E. Main Street.

9:06 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 700 block of S. Broadway Street.

10:18 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 700 block of S. Broadway Street.

Westport Fire Department

Dec. 20

8:33 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 11,000 block of N. CR 675 E.

