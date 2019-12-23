Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
Dec. 20
8:50 a.m.: Christopher Lee Tays, 32, Franklin, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.
1:58 p.m.: Kasey R. Sexton, 32, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft.
7:18 p.m.: Charlene K. Gearlds, 48, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant as well as a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
7:18 p.m.: Adam R. Kitchens, 44, Westfield, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
Dec. 21
6:39 p.m.: Caleb M. Stone, 24, Greensburg, was arrested on two preliminary charges of probation violation as well as an unspecified warrant.
Dec. 22
3:08 a.m.: Terry Lee Blanford, 54, Portland, Tennessee, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
3:08 a.m.: Jeffrey G. Jones, 63, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
7:14 a.m.: Miguel Hernandez, 27, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of child molesting.
8:23 p.m.: Jeremy Combest, 44, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Incidents
Dec. 20
7:05 a.m.: Injury accident reported in the 1400 block of E. Base Road.
9:59 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 1700 block of S. CR 800 E.
5:02 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Michigan and Hunter Robins.
11:12 p.m.: Fight reported in the 100 block of N. Webster Street, St. Paul.
Dec. 21
10:51 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 2400 block of S. CR 60 SW.
Dec. 22
7:14 a.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 5400 block of S. CR 700 W.
10:10 a.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 7700 block of E. Ind. 46.
1:21 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 8400 block of E. CR 215 S.
Greensburg Police Department
Dec. 20
10:03 a.m.: Theft reported in the 1500 block of S. Mill Creek Road.
12:53 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 200 block of E. Central Avenue.
1:13 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 200 block of E. 10th Street.
3:42 p.m.: Domestic reported at Monfort and Third.
7:18 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 300 block of S. Franklin Street.
Dec. 21
1:25 a.m.: Fight reported in the 300 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
6:13 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 200 block of N. Anderson Street.
6:42 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 1600 block of W. Independence Street.
9:13 p.m.: Battery reported in the 300 block of E. 10th Street.
Dec. 22
10:40 a.m.: Trespassing reported in the 200 block of S. East Street.
10:54 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Lincoln and Walnut.
Dec. 23
1:10 a.m.: Burglary reported in the 700 block of E. Hendricks Street.
Westport Marshal
Dec. 20
4:57 P.M.: Theft reported at Poplar and Main.
Clarksburg Fire Department
Dec. 21
11:46 a.m.: Fire controlled burn reported in the 1600 block of N. CR 850 E.
Greensburg Fire Department
Dec. 20
7:08 a.m.: Fire/lines down reported in the 1100 block of E. CR 100 N.
Dec. 21
4:52 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 1900 block of N. Nightingale Drive.
Dec. 22
10:29 a.m.: Fire controlled burn reported in the 1000 block of E. Main Street.
9:06 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 700 block of S. Broadway Street.
10:18 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 700 block of S. Broadway Street.
Westport Fire Department
Dec. 20
8:33 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 11,000 block of N. CR 675 E.
