Batesville Police Dept.

Oct. 28

1:39 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 100 block of Franklin St.

Oct. 29

2:52 p.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of Abby Lane.

Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Arrests

Oct. 28

11:20 a.m.: Nathan B. Fixmer, 41, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

10:47 p.m.: Tonya K. Vest, 39, Bloomington, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.

Oct. 29

2:21 p.m.: Roberto Jaime Perez-Rodriguez, 25, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Oct. 30

2:34 a.m.: Troy D. Nordhoff, 56, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Incidents

Oct. 26

6:55 a.m.: Injury accident reported on I-74 at westbound MM 138.

4:29 p.m.: Injury accident reported on Ind. 3 at CR 700 W.

4:39 p.m.: Confinement reported in the 6800 block of W. CR 700 N.

Oct. 27

11:10 p.m.: Residential entry reported in the 500 block of N. Michigan Ave.

Oct. 28

5:45 p.m.: Theft reported in the 9300 block of W. CR 1400 S.

8:42 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported at CR 500 S. and 220 SW.

Oct. 29

3:36 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 800 block of S. Boulevard Road.

Greensburg Fire Dept.

Oct. 28

6:27 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 100 block of N. Lincoln St.

Greensburg Police Dept.

Oct. 26

5:38 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 700 block of W. 14th St.

6 p.m.: Battery reported in the 100 block of W. Sheridan St.

Oct. 27

10:36 a.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of E. Washington St.

6:40 p.m.: Fight reported in the 1800 block of N. Broadway St.

10:36 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Ind. 3 and Carver.

11:10 p.m.: Residential entry reported in the 500 block of N. Michigan Ave.

11:38 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 100 block of E. Lake Pointe Dr.

Oct. 28

10:48 a.m.: Theft reported in the 700 block of N. Broadway St.

11:50 a.m.: Theft reported in the 1900 block of N. Greensburg Crossing.

6:40 p.m.: Counterfeit reported in the 700 block of Greensburg Commons.

7:03 p.m.: Counterfeit reported in the 500 block of Greensburg Commons.

10:32 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 500 block of W. Main St.

Oct. 29

10:57 a.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 1800 block of N. Broadway St.

1:22 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1300 block of N. Liberty Circle.

Ripley Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Oct. 26

6:21 p.m.: Sex offense reported in the 200 block of N. Monroe St., Versailles.

10:57 p.m.: Theft reported in the 700 block of W. Ripley St., Milan.

Oct. 27

5:53 a.m.: Gunshots reported in the 7500 block of E. Hoff Road, Sunman.

3:09 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 2300 block of W. CR 1150 N., Batesville.

5:45 p.m.: Gunshots reported in the 3600 block of E. CR 200 S., Dillsboro.

Oct. 28

2:32 p.m.: Theft reported in the 4800 block of E. CR 900 S., Cross Plains.

9:55 p.m.: Overdose reported in the 7300 block of S. CR 150 W., Versailles.

Oct. 29

5:27 p.m.: Overdose reported in the 1700 block of W. CR 950 N., Batesville.

6:36 p.m.: Injury accident reported at W. Indian Trail and N. Warpath Dr., Milan.

7:47 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1800 block of S. U.S. 421, Versailles.

Oct. 30

3:38 a.m.: Fight reported in the 200 block of Maple St., Milan.

Rush Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Oct. 28

10:55 a.m.: Billy Francisco Wilson, 26, New Castle, was arrested on preliminary charges of unlawful possession of a syringe and criminal trespass.

Oct. 29

10:09 a.m.: Dustin Allen Cantrell, 28, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended.

12:48 p.m.: Seth Taylor Kochersperger, 33, Union City, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.

1:32 p.m.: Kristina Mae Blevins, 30, Kennard, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

