Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Batesville Police Dept.
Oct. 28
1:39 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 100 block of Franklin St.
Oct. 29
2:52 p.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of Abby Lane.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Oct. 28
11:20 a.m.: Nathan B. Fixmer, 41, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
10:47 p.m.: Tonya K. Vest, 39, Bloomington, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.
Oct. 29
2:21 p.m.: Roberto Jaime Perez-Rodriguez, 25, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Oct. 30
2:34 a.m.: Troy D. Nordhoff, 56, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Incidents
Oct. 26
6:55 a.m.: Injury accident reported on I-74 at westbound MM 138.
4:29 p.m.: Injury accident reported on Ind. 3 at CR 700 W.
4:39 p.m.: Confinement reported in the 6800 block of W. CR 700 N.
Oct. 27
11:10 p.m.: Residential entry reported in the 500 block of N. Michigan Ave.
Oct. 28
5:45 p.m.: Theft reported in the 9300 block of W. CR 1400 S.
8:42 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported at CR 500 S. and 220 SW.
Oct. 29
3:36 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 800 block of S. Boulevard Road.
Greensburg Fire Dept.
Oct. 28
6:27 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 100 block of N. Lincoln St.
Greensburg Police Dept.
Oct. 26
5:38 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 700 block of W. 14th St.
6 p.m.: Battery reported in the 100 block of W. Sheridan St.
Oct. 27
10:36 a.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of E. Washington St.
6:40 p.m.: Fight reported in the 1800 block of N. Broadway St.
10:36 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Ind. 3 and Carver.
11:10 p.m.: Residential entry reported in the 500 block of N. Michigan Ave.
11:38 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 100 block of E. Lake Pointe Dr.
Oct. 28
10:48 a.m.: Theft reported in the 700 block of N. Broadway St.
11:50 a.m.: Theft reported in the 1900 block of N. Greensburg Crossing.
6:40 p.m.: Counterfeit reported in the 700 block of Greensburg Commons.
7:03 p.m.: Counterfeit reported in the 500 block of Greensburg Commons.
10:32 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 500 block of W. Main St.
Oct. 29
10:57 a.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 1800 block of N. Broadway St.
1:22 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1300 block of N. Liberty Circle.
Ripley Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Oct. 26
6:21 p.m.: Sex offense reported in the 200 block of N. Monroe St., Versailles.
10:57 p.m.: Theft reported in the 700 block of W. Ripley St., Milan.
Oct. 27
5:53 a.m.: Gunshots reported in the 7500 block of E. Hoff Road, Sunman.
3:09 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 2300 block of W. CR 1150 N., Batesville.
5:45 p.m.: Gunshots reported in the 3600 block of E. CR 200 S., Dillsboro.
Oct. 28
2:32 p.m.: Theft reported in the 4800 block of E. CR 900 S., Cross Plains.
9:55 p.m.: Overdose reported in the 7300 block of S. CR 150 W., Versailles.
Oct. 29
5:27 p.m.: Overdose reported in the 1700 block of W. CR 950 N., Batesville.
6:36 p.m.: Injury accident reported at W. Indian Trail and N. Warpath Dr., Milan.
7:47 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1800 block of S. U.S. 421, Versailles.
Oct. 30
3:38 a.m.: Fight reported in the 200 block of Maple St., Milan.
Rush Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Oct. 28
10:55 a.m.: Billy Francisco Wilson, 26, New Castle, was arrested on preliminary charges of unlawful possession of a syringe and criminal trespass.
Oct. 29
10:09 a.m.: Dustin Allen Cantrell, 28, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended.
12:48 p.m.: Seth Taylor Kochersperger, 33, Union City, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
1:32 p.m.: Kristina Mae Blevins, 30, Kennard, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
