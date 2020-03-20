Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff's Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
March 19
5:46 p.m.: Donald E. Moore, 51, Greensburg, was arrested at 11th and Carver on an unspecified warrant.
Incidents
March 19
2:28 p.m.: Theft reported in the 9200 block of E. CR 150 S.
10:24 p.m.: Battery reported in the 200 block of E. Harrison Street, St. Paul.
10:33 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 4200 block of W. CR 650 N.
March 20
2:27 a.m.: Shots fired reported in the 1000 block of E. Pleasant Drive.
Greensburg Police Department
March 19
9:27 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 2000 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
1:59 p.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of S. Franklin Street.
2:13 p.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 900 block of E. Colonial Manor.
5:07 p.m. Residential entry reported in the 1700 block of N. Anderson Street.
9:18 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Carver and 14th Street.
9:20 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.
March 20
4;02 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 600 block of W. Park Road.
Westport Marshal
March 19
10:11 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 200 block of N. Dean Street.
