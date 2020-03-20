Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff's Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Decatur County Sheriff's Department

Arrests

March 19

5:46 p.m.: Donald E. Moore, 51, Greensburg, was arrested at 11th and Carver on an unspecified warrant.

Incidents

March 19

2:28 p.m.: Theft reported in the 9200 block of E. CR 150 S.

10:24 p.m.: Battery reported in the 200 block of E. Harrison Street, St. Paul.

10:33 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 4200 block of W. CR 650 N.

March 20

2:27 a.m.: Shots fired reported in the 1000 block of E. Pleasant Drive.

Greensburg Police Department

March 19

9:27 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 2000 block of N. Michigan Avenue.

1:59 p.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of S. Franklin Street.

2:13 p.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 900 block of E. Colonial Manor.

5:07 p.m. Residential entry reported in the 1700 block of N. Anderson Street.

9:18 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Carver and 14th Street.

9:20 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.

March 20

4;02 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 600 block of W. Park Road.

Westport Marshal

March 19

10:11 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 200 block of N. Dean Street.

