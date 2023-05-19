Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
9:15 p.m.: Michael L. Miller, 43, Osgood, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior and resisting.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
May 15
5:19 p.m.: Brandon Kent Crain, 35, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of counterfeited substances, non-support of a dependant, and driving while suspended.
May 16
1:02 p.m.: Jesse Marie Archer, 34, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of cocaine or a narcotic, driving while suspended with a prior, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.
6:40 p.m.: Natacia Orme, 37, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft.
May 17
6:52 a.m.: Carlos FG Sanchez, 26, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana and operating while never obtaining a license.
8:02 p.m.: Matthew Evan Walker McTarsney, 25, Columbus, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
May 18
11:53 p.m.: Elizabeth Ann Kennedy, 41, Knightstown, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.