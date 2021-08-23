Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Aug. 20
3:49 p.m.: Jeffrey A. Obertate, 40, Madison, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated resulting in bodily injury.
4:27 p.m.: Tiffany Christine Thomas, 37, Greensburg, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.
7:37 p.m.: Anthony S. Walker, 33, Medora, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
9:16 p.m.: Kyle M. Skirvin, 30, Lexington, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Aug. 21
9:19 a.m.: Brandi Anne Tackett, 43, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
6:04 p.m.: Nicolas Hernandez Martinez, 42, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating a motor vehicle while never having obtained a license (second offense), and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Aug. 18
2:31 p.m.: David W. Allen, 41, Metamora, was arrested on an unspecified writ.
5:30 p.m.: Donald R. Church, 38, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified writ.
Aug. 19
5:26 p.m.: Daniel C. Hundley, 37, Metamora, was arrested on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.
Aug. 20
8:57 a.m.: Zachery R. Hauser, 19, Sunman, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Aug. 21
7:04 a.m.: Matthew E. Barrett, 20, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
12:38 p.m.: Anissa D. Mullins, 50, Metamora, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
7:44 p.m.: Travis J. Schirmer, 29, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.
10:14 p.m.: Ricki A. Owens, 37, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana and operating while intoxicated.
Aug. 22
1:50 a.m.: Alicia A. Neanover, 40, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant and a preliminary charge of possession of a syringe.
12:45 p.m.: Vance C. Johnson, 50, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana as well as an unspecified warrant.
4:32 p.m.: Anthony E. Hyser, 39, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Rush Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Aug. 20
7:08 p.m.: Dalton Boyd Isaacs, 23, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of driving while suspended and used of an altered interim license plate.
Aug. 21
4:18 a.m.: Aaron W. Quinton, 32, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
5:14 p.m.: Rebecca Labracque, 23, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
7:22 p.m.: Martin Garold Joe Bozarth, 41, Shelbyville, was arrested as the result of a revoke bail bond.
7:33 p.m.: Tyler Jay Thomas, 23, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.
