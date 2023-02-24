Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Clarksburg Fire
Feb. 22
7:15 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 200 block of N. Sequoya Trail, Greensburg.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Feb. 22
10:09 a.m.: Tiffany Christine Thomas, 39, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe, vehicle theft, resisting, possession of marijuana, and operating after having been judged a lifetime habitual traffic violator.
Feb. 23
2:04 a.m.: William R. Dyer Jr., 42, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of interfering with law enforcement, possession of meth, and driving while suspended with a prior.
11:32 a.m.: Robert P. Vanduyn, 60, Fairland, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
4:28 p.m.: Donald Eugene Jurden III, 33, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of resisting and creating a substantial risk of injury.
9:28 p.m.: Coty Dewayne Beard, 25, Cedar Grove, West Virginia, was arrested on a preliminary charge of vehicle theft.
9:28 p.m.: Crystal Dawn Ford, 44, Franklin, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of s syringe.
10:57 p.m.: Frederick J. Tickle, 55, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, and violation of driving conditions.
Greensburg Fire
Feb. 22
5:21 p.m.: Injury accident reported at CR 650 S. and 20 W. Letts and Millhousen also dispatched.
Letts Fire
Feb. 22
12:06 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 7800 block of E. CR 1050 N. Westport also dispatched.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Feb. 23
6:01 a.m.: Ragen Michaela Sizemore, 27, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of violation of special driving privileges and driving while suspended with a prior.
