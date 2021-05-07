Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Burney Fire Dept.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
May 5
11:33 a.m.: Cherith Lillian Hadnott, 26, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
3:16 p.m.: Brass Allen Galbreath, 25, Hartsville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant as well as preliminary charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.
4:21 p.m.: Jeffrey Matthew Killinger, 42, Columbus, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of a Legend drug or precursor.
5:54 p.m.: Jose Octavio Martinez, 30, Elsinore, California, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and dealing meth.
May 6
8:33 a.m.: Timothy J. Fugate, 47, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
Incidents
13:13:55 05/05/21 Crimes Ag Child reported in the 11,000 block of S COUNTY RD 1050 W, WESTPORT.
16:21:10 05/05/21 Drugs / Invest STATE RD 3 / STATE RD 46, GREENSBURG.
19:02:12 05/05/21 Drugs / Invest STATE RD 46 / 1050 W, GREENSBURG.
21:19:26 05/05/21 Crash Pd 421 / 650 N, GREENSBURG.
05:51:44 05/06/21 Crash Injury STATE RD 3 / BROADWAY, GREENSBURG.
08:33:49 05/06/21 Drugs / Invest 150 W / 400 N, GREENSBURG.
13:51:17 05/06/21 Drugs / Invest 1114 N ANDERSON ST, GREENSBURG.
18:13:25 05/06/21 Drugs / Invest 2119 W COUNTY RD 1080 S, WESTPORT.
20:47:36 05/06/21 Crash Pd I-74 / 126 EB, GREENSBURG.
Greensburg Fire Dept.
15:38:29 05/06/21 CRASH INJURY STATE RD 46 / 550 W, GREENSBURG.
19:26:44 05/06/21 FIRE SMOKE ODOR 410 E FIFTH ST, GREENSBURG.
20:47:36 05/06/21 CRASH TYPE UNK I-74 / 126 EB, GREENSBURG.
Greensburg Police Dept.
3:16:22 05/05/21 Disorderly Pers 1643 W KOLE DR; UNIT B, GREENSBURG.
15:20:49 05/05/21 Crash Pd 1000 N LINCOLN ;BLOCK, GREENSBURG.
20:19:57 05/05/21 Crash Pd 540 E GREENSBURG COMMONS SHOPPING, GREENSBURG.
23:37:52 05/05/21 Crash Pd 1635 W PARK RD, GREENSBURG.
07:27:06 05/06/21 Crim Mischief 1423 W PARK RD, GREENSBURG.
11:09:02 05/06/21 Crash Type Unk STATE RD 3 / BROADWAY, GREENSBURG.
13:35:33 05/06/21 Crash Lsa 900 E RANDALL ST; ELCO / TEXTRON, GREENSBURG.
St Paul Fire Dept.
Westport Fire Dept.
19:40:07 05/06/21 FIRE SMOKE ODOR 302 N WEST ST, WESTPORT.
