Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
Aug. 8
6:47 p.m.: Caitlyn Elizabeth Hersley, 26, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
6:47 p.m.: Kyle M. Wise, 34, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Aug. 9
12:47 a.m.: Briggsley Garon Linville, 36, Greensburg, was arrested at Westridge and Memorial on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Incidents
Aug. 8
1:48 p.m.: Fight reported in the 300 block of N. Jackson Street.
Greensburg Police Department
Aug. 8
6:54 a.m.: Theft reported in the 900 block of W. Keegans Way.
4:51 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 800 block of W. Sheridan Street.
5:46 p.m.: Fraud reported in the 300 block of E. First Street.
5:48 p.m.: Fraud reported in the 300 block of N. Jackson Street.
8:45 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 1000 block of E. Israel Street.
11:25 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Main and Poplar.
St. Paul Marshal
Aug. 8
