Decatur County Sheriff's Department

Arrests

Aug. 8

6:47 p.m.: Caitlyn Elizabeth Hersley, 26, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

6:47 p.m.: Kyle M. Wise, 34, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Aug. 9

12:47 a.m.: Briggsley Garon Linville, 36, Greensburg, was arrested at Westridge and Memorial on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

Incidents

Aug. 8

1:48 p.m.: Fight reported in the 300 block of N. Jackson Street.

Greensburg Police Department

Aug. 8

6:54 a.m.: Theft reported in the 900 block of W. Keegans Way.

4:51 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 800 block of W. Sheridan Street.

5:46 p.m.: Fraud reported in the 300 block of E. First Street.

5:48 p.m.: Fraud reported in the 300 block of N. Jackson Street.

8:45 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 1000 block of E. Israel Street.

11:25 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Main and Poplar.

St. Paul Marshal

Aug. 8

