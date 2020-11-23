Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Burney Fire Dept.
Nov. 19
2:36 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 6600 block of W. Ind. 46.
Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Arrests
Nov. 19
10:12 a.m.: Debra J. Sizemore, 52, Laurel, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.
Nov. 20
2:16 p.m.: Jason Wayne Burris, 44, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
9:42 p.m.: Adam Lee Howard, 31, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
Nov. 21
1:03 a.m.: Payton Gerald Norman McKay, 18, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
9:46 p.m.: Leroy Leonard Leonard III, 32, Hope, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
10:05 p.m.: Candice Lee Campbell, 50, Noblesville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of paraphernalia and possession of meth.
10:05 p.m.: Eric Sean Federico, 51, Aurora, Illinois, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of paraphernalia and possession of meth.
Nov. 22
11:43 p.m.: Taylor Michele Giddings, 27, St. Paul, was arrested on preliminary charges of prescription drug violation, possession of marijuana/hashish, dealing in a Schedule I, II, III controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
Incidents
Nov. 19
5:07 p.m.: Shots fired reported at Forsythe and Broadway.
10:53 p.m.: Voyeurism reported in the 300 block of N. Jackson St., St. Paul.
Nov. 20
4:15 a.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 13,000 block of S.CR 950 W.
1:53 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1900 block of E. CR 500 N.
10:33 p.m.: Shots fired reported in the 200 block of S. Elizabeth St., Westport.
Nov. 21
10:05 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Main and Monfort.
Nov. 22
7:47 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 13,000 block of S. CR 1050 W.
Greensburg Fire Dept.
Nov. 19
10:36 a.m.: Fire investigation reported at S. Michigan Ave. and CR 100 S.
Greensburg Police Dept.
Nov. 19
3:07 p.m.: Theft reported in the 2200 block of N. Edgewater Dr.
5:07 p.m.: Shots fired reported at Forsythe and Broadway.
6:14 p.m.: Death investigation reported in the 700 block of W. Washington St.
10:22 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 2200 block of N. Edgewater Dr.
Nov. 20
9:41 a.m.: Overdose reported in the 300 block of W. Fifth St.
3:49 p.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of N. Lincoln St.
9:29 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 2000 block of N. Magnolia St.
Nov. 21
7:14 a.m.: Sex offense reported in the 500 block of W. First St.
2:33 p.m.: Theft reported in the 500 block of W. First St.
7:51 p.m.: Overdose reported in the 800 block of S. Broadway St.
8:35 p.m.: Shots fired reported in the 300 block of W. Smith Road.
Nov. 22
10:19 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 900 block of E. Washington St.
10:43 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 300 block of W. North St.
11:52 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Fourth and Anderson.
Ripley Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Nov. 19
8:51 p.m.: Breaking and entering reported in the 700 block of Shook St., Osgood.
Nov. 20
10:31 a.m.: Animal abuse reported in the 4600 block of E. Morris Church St., Batesville.
Nov. 21
1:12 a.m.: Fight reported in the 100 block of Jackson St., Sunman.
3:46 a.m.: Battery reported in the 400 block of S. Meridian St., Sunman.
3:45 p.m.: Breaking and entering reported at Carr and Josephine, Milan.
9:56 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 700 block of Shook St., Osgood.
Nov. 22
7:42 p.m.: Theft reported in the 800 block of Morris St., Osgood.
Nov. 23
12:39 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 400 block of Tanglewood Road, Versailles.
Rush Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Nov. 18
10:19 p.m.: Samuel Jordan Benslay, 25, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.
Nov. 19
11:20 p.m.: Natasha Lynn Hinesley, 38, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of obstruction of justice, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication.
Nov. 20
7:59 a.m.: Trai Isaic Ervine, 19, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
11:37 a.m.: Mark Allen Logsdon, 40, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery and strangulation.
12:46 p.m.: Jeffery Alan Gulley, 31, Knightstown, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
1:31 p.m.: Pamela Lynn Stephens, 37, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of burglary and theft/receiving stolen property.
1:41 p.m.: Jason Alan Kennedy, 35, Rushville, was arrested on two preliminary charges of false informing.
Nov. 21
3 a.m.: Jeromey M. Bump, 48, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Nov. 22
12:59 p.m.: Marlon Ivan Brizvelafunes, 31, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness, intimidation, and disorderly conduct.
Westport Fire Dept.
Nov. 19
5:34 p.m.: Out of county mutual aid reported.
