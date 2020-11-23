Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Burney Fire Dept.

Nov. 19

2:36 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 6600 block of W. Ind. 46.

Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Arrests

Nov. 19

10:12 a.m.: Debra J. Sizemore, 52, Laurel, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.

Nov. 20

2:16 p.m.: Jason Wayne Burris, 44, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

9:42 p.m.: Adam Lee Howard, 31, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.

Nov. 21

1:03 a.m.: Payton Gerald Norman McKay, 18, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.

9:46 p.m.: Leroy Leonard Leonard III, 32, Hope, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

10:05 p.m.: Candice Lee Campbell, 50, Noblesville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of paraphernalia and possession of meth.

10:05 p.m.: Eric Sean Federico, 51, Aurora, Illinois, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of paraphernalia and possession of meth.

Nov. 22

11:43 p.m.: Taylor Michele Giddings, 27, St. Paul, was arrested on preliminary charges of prescription drug violation, possession of marijuana/hashish, dealing in a Schedule I, II, III controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction.

Incidents

Nov. 19

5:07 p.m.: Shots fired reported at Forsythe and Broadway.

10:53 p.m.: Voyeurism reported in the 300 block of N. Jackson St., St. Paul.

Nov. 20

4:15 a.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 13,000 block of S.CR 950 W.

1:53 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1900 block of E. CR 500 N.

10:33 p.m.: Shots fired reported in the 200 block of S. Elizabeth St., Westport.

Nov. 21

10:05 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Main and Monfort.

Nov. 22

7:47 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 13,000 block of S. CR 1050 W.

Greensburg Fire Dept.

Nov. 19

10:36 a.m.: Fire investigation reported at S. Michigan Ave. and CR 100 S.

Greensburg Police Dept.

Nov. 19

3:07 p.m.: Theft reported in the 2200 block of N. Edgewater Dr.

5:07 p.m.: Shots fired reported at Forsythe and Broadway.

6:14 p.m.: Death investigation reported in the 700 block of W. Washington St.

10:22 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 2200 block of N. Edgewater Dr.

Nov. 20

9:41 a.m.: Overdose reported in the 300 block of W. Fifth St.

3:49 p.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of N. Lincoln St.

9:29 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 2000 block of N. Magnolia St.

Nov. 21

7:14 a.m.: Sex offense reported in the 500 block of W. First St.

2:33 p.m.: Theft reported in the 500 block of W. First St.

7:51 p.m.: Overdose reported in the 800 block of S. Broadway St.

8:35 p.m.: Shots fired reported in the 300 block of W. Smith Road.

Nov. 22

10:19 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 900 block of E. Washington St.

10:43 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 300 block of W. North St.

11:52 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Fourth and Anderson.

Ripley Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Nov. 19

8:51 p.m.: Breaking and entering reported in the 700 block of Shook St., Osgood.

Nov. 20

10:31 a.m.: Animal abuse reported in the 4600 block of E. Morris Church St., Batesville.

Nov. 21

1:12 a.m.: Fight reported in the 100 block of Jackson St., Sunman.

3:46 a.m.: Battery reported in the 400 block of S. Meridian St., Sunman.

3:45 p.m.: Breaking and entering reported at Carr and Josephine, Milan.

9:56 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 700 block of Shook St., Osgood.

Nov. 22

7:42 p.m.: Theft reported in the 800 block of Morris St., Osgood.

Nov. 23

12:39 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 400 block of Tanglewood Road, Versailles.

Rush Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Nov. 18

10:19 p.m.: Samuel Jordan Benslay, 25, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.

Nov. 19

11:20 p.m.: Natasha Lynn Hinesley, 38, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of obstruction of justice, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication.

Nov. 20

7:59 a.m.: Trai Isaic Ervine, 19, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

11:37 a.m.: Mark Allen Logsdon, 40, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery and strangulation.

12:46 p.m.: Jeffery Alan Gulley, 31, Knightstown, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

1:31 p.m.: Pamela Lynn Stephens, 37, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of burglary and theft/receiving stolen property.

1:41 p.m.: Jason Alan Kennedy, 35, Rushville, was arrested on two preliminary charges of false informing.

Nov. 21

3 a.m.: Jeromey M. Bump, 48, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Nov. 22

12:59 p.m.: Marlon Ivan Brizvelafunes, 31, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness, intimidation, and disorderly conduct.

Westport Fire Dept.

Nov. 19

5:34 p.m.: Out of county mutual aid reported.

