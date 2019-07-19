Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
July 18
11:08 p.m.: Haley Jo Vanvolkenburgh, 20, Greensburg, was arrested in Rebekah Park on preliminary charges of possession/use of a Legend drug or precursor, possession of marijuana/hashish, and possession of meth.
Incidents
July 18
9:18 a.m.: Dispute reported in the 1200 block of S. CR 845 W.
11:02 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 100 block of E. Race Street, Westport.
2:40 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 1700 block of S. U.S. Hwy. 421.
Greensburg Police Department
July 18
9:23 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported at Washington and Monfort.
10:22 a.m.: Harassment reported in the 100 block of N. Lincoln Street.
12:24 p.m.: Fraud reported in the 700 block of W. Washington Street.
5:06 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 300 block of E. Tenth Street.
8:02 p.m.: Fight reported in the 1400 block of W. Brockworth Drive.
11:08 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in Rebekah Park.
July 19
12:19 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 2300 block of N. Ind. 3.
Westport Marshal
July 18
11:02 a.m.: Dispute reported in the 100 block of E. Race Street.
