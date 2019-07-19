Decatur County Sheriff's Department

Arrests

July 18

11:08 p.m.: Haley Jo Vanvolkenburgh, 20, Greensburg, was arrested in Rebekah Park on preliminary charges of possession/use of a Legend drug or precursor, possession of marijuana/hashish, and possession of meth.

Incidents

July 18

9:18 a.m.: Dispute reported in the 1200 block of S. CR 845 W.

11:02 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 100 block of E. Race Street, Westport.

2:40 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 1700 block of S. U.S. Hwy. 421.

Greensburg Police Department

July 18

9:23 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported at Washington and Monfort.

10:22 a.m.: Harassment reported in the 100 block of N. Lincoln Street.

12:24 p.m.: Fraud reported in the 700 block of W. Washington Street.

5:06 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 300 block of E. Tenth Street.

8:02 p.m.: Fight reported in the 1400 block of W. Brockworth Drive.

11:08 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in Rebekah Park.

July 19

12:19 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 2300 block of N. Ind. 3.

Westport Marshal

July 18

11:02 a.m.: Dispute reported in the 100 block of E. Race Street.

Tags