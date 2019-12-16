Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
Dec. 14
3:14 a.m.: Gage McKenzie Parker-Acton, 21, Greensburg, was arrested at North and Lathrop on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
11:51 a.m.: Eugene Henderson, 54, Indianapolis, was arrested on I-74 at westbound MM 125 on preliminary charges of operating a motor vehicle without ever having obtained a license (second offense) and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
11:55 a.m.: Dwayne E. Ferguson, 36, North Vernon, was arrested at CR 1300 S. and Ind. 3 on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with passengers less than 18 years of age.
4:25 p.m.: Kevin Wayne Southwood, 54, Greensburg, was arrested on I-74 near westbound MM 138 on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior and on an unspecified warrant.
11:51 p.m.: Joshua M. Taylor, 45, Greensburg, was arrested at CR 60 E. and 500 S. on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
11:56 p.m.: Brandon Michael Thomas, 24, Greensburg, was arrested in the 1900 block of N. Lincoln Street on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish and operating while intoxicated.
Dec. 15
1:53 a.m.: Alyssa Gayle Barnes, 22, Greensburg, was arrested at Michigan and West on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
4:16 p.m.: Angela F. Rose, 45, Greenfield, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
4:24 p.m.: Kelly Lynn Schoentrup, 27, Shelbyville, was arrested at Main and West on preliminary charges of possession of a Legend drug or precursor, possession of marijuana/hashish, and operating while intoxicated.
5:38 p.m.: Ashley S. Brown, 31, Greensburg, was arrested at Fourth and Lincoln on an unspecified warrant.
Incidents
Dec. 13
9:43 a.m.: Death investigation reported in the 3000 block of N. CR 430 W.
10:05 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 400 block of W. Washington Street, Westport.
1:18 p.m.: Theft reported in the 2200 block of S. CR 700 W.
4:31 p.m.: Battery reported in the 900 block of NE Santee Drive.
5:29 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 9300 block of W. CR 1400 S.
Dec. 14
7:59 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 900 block of S. CR 800 E.
11:19 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 600 block of W. Briarwood Way.
3:29 p.m.: Theft reported in the 7300 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421.
5:06 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Ind. 3 and CR 500 N.
5:30 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 200 block of S. East Street.
Dec. 15
12:27 a.m.: Theft reported in the 1200 block of S. CR 845 W.
2:51 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Main and West.
3:25 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 1200 block of S. CR 845 W.
Greensburg Police Department
Dec. 13
9:48 a.m.: Theft reported in the 1500 block of N. Lincoln Street.
12:12 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 1400 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
12:37 p.m.: Theft reported in the 400 block of E. Fifth Street.
3:49 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of W. Lou Lane.
4:42 p.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 1400 block of W. Tarkington Drive.
10:21 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 200 block of W. North Street.
Dec. 14
5:59 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1300 block of N. Brantford Drive.
8:33 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 200 block of W. North Street.
11:19 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 600 block of W. Briarwood Way.
2:16 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 400 block of E. Kessing Drive.
5:06 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Ind. 3 and CR 500 N.
5:30 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 200 block of S. East Street.
Dec. 15
6:02 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 400 block of W. First Street.
10:11 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 400 block of E. Main Street.
4:56 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 200 block of W. Main Street.
6:24 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 700 block of W. Briarwood Way.
7:05 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 400 block of N. Monfort Street.
7:46 p.m.: Fight reported in the 800 block of E. Washington Street.
St. Paul Marshal
Dec. 14
5:06 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Ind. 3 and CR 500 N.
Clarksburg Fire Department
Dec. 14
7:59 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 900 block of S. CR 800 E. The Greensburg, Napoleon and New Point fire departments also were dispatched to the scene.
Greensburg Fire Department
Dec. 13
5:20 a.m.: Brush fire reported in the 2500 block of S. CR 60 E.
Dec. 14
2:16 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 400 block of E. Kessing Drive.
Dec. 15
10:11 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 400 block of E. Main Street.
10:25 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 500 block of E. Main Street.
10:29 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 400 block of E. Main Street.
Letts Fire Department
Dec. 13
10:05 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 400 block of W. Washington Street, Westport. The Millhousen and Westport fire departments also were dispatched to the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.