Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
Dec. 4
3:07 p.m.: Donald J. Boatman, 47, Greensburg, was arrested in the 300 block of S. Ireland Street on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana/hashish.
5:13 p.m.: Dustin L. Carter, 34, Greensburg, was arrested in the 7400 block of W. CR 105 N. on an unspecified warrant.
9:31 p.m.: Tasha R. Wooten, 30, Columbus, was arrested at Kathy's Way and Michigan on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe or hypodermic needle and operating while intoxicated.
11:41 p.m.: Jason Eric Meisenholder, 40, Shelbyville, was arrested in the 7800 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421 on a preliminary charge of identity deception.
11:41 p.m.: Angela Dawn Spiker, 40, Shelbyville, was arrested in the 7800 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421 on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
Incidents
Dec. 4
12:50 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 600 block of S. Boulevard Road.
2:37 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 8400 block of E. CR 212 S.
5:50 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 7400 block of W. CR 95 N.
Greensburg Police Department
Dec. 4
8:09 a.m.: Battery reported in the 700 block of E. Central Avenue.
2:26 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 1000 block of E. Eighth Street.
Dec. 5
1:07 a.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 200 block of N. Jackson Street.
Letts Fire Department
Dec. 4
6:05 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 2300 block of W. CR 700 S.
