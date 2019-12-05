Decatur County Sheriff's Department

Arrests

Dec. 4

3:07 p.m.: Donald J. Boatman, 47, Greensburg, was arrested in the 300 block of S. Ireland Street on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana/hashish.

5:13 p.m.: Dustin L. Carter, 34, Greensburg, was arrested in the 7400 block of W. CR 105 N. on an unspecified warrant.

9:31 p.m.: Tasha R. Wooten, 30, Columbus, was arrested at Kathy's Way and Michigan on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe or hypodermic needle and operating while intoxicated.

11:41 p.m.: Jason Eric Meisenholder, 40, Shelbyville, was arrested in the 7800 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421 on a preliminary charge of identity deception.

11:41 p.m.: Angela Dawn Spiker, 40, Shelbyville, was arrested in the 7800 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421 on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.

Incidents

Dec. 4

12:50 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 600 block of S. Boulevard Road.

2:37 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 8400 block of E. CR 212 S.

5:50 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 7400 block of W. CR 95 N.

Greensburg Police Department

Dec. 4

8:09 a.m.: Battery reported in the 700 block of E. Central Avenue.

2:26 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 1000 block of E. Eighth Street.

Dec. 5

1:07 a.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 200 block of N. Jackson Street.

Letts Fire Department

Dec. 4

6:05 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 2300 block of W. CR 700 S.

