Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Clarksburg Fire

Feb. 9

1:59 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 100 SW Yuma Trail, Greensburg.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Feb. 9

7:52 p.m.: Jami Lee Barroso, 43, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe, obstruction, possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.

7:52 p.m.: Charles T. Kizzee, 47, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a legend drug or precursor, possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.

Greensburg Fire

Feb. 8

2:23 p.m.: Injury accident reported at North Decatur High School.

3:51 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Honda Gate B in the 2700 block of N. Michigan Avenue.

Rush Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Feb. 3

3:24 p.m.: Christopher Earl James Hendrickson, 34, New Castle, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.

Feb. 4

10:45 a.m.: Ryan Lane Crafton, 54, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of driving while suspended with a prior and operating without proof of financial responsibility.

Feb. 7

4:10 a.m.: Travis Lee Fultz, 57, Mays, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting, violation of driving conditions, and organized theft.

9:24 a.m.: Brian Dale Rummel, 57, Lawrenceburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

7:46 p.m.: Keith Michael Saylor, 28, Plainfield, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and operating while intoxicated.

8:28 p.m.: Tyetta Jolee Palmer, 34, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft.

Feb. 8

2:36 a.m.: Taylor Anthony Orr, 26, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated, operating with a controlled substance in his system, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

10:55 a.m.: Brandon Kent Crain, 34, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.

Feb. 9

1:52 p.m.: Donald Ricky Stephens, 64, Columbus, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.

