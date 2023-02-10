Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Clarksburg Fire
Feb. 9
1:59 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 100 SW Yuma Trail, Greensburg.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Feb. 9
7:52 p.m.: Jami Lee Barroso, 43, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe, obstruction, possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.
7:52 p.m.: Charles T. Kizzee, 47, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a legend drug or precursor, possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.
Greensburg Fire
Feb. 8
2:23 p.m.: Injury accident reported at North Decatur High School.
3:51 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Honda Gate B in the 2700 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Feb. 3
3:24 p.m.: Christopher Earl James Hendrickson, 34, New Castle, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.
Feb. 4
10:45 a.m.: Ryan Lane Crafton, 54, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of driving while suspended with a prior and operating without proof of financial responsibility.
Feb. 7
4:10 a.m.: Travis Lee Fultz, 57, Mays, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting, violation of driving conditions, and organized theft.
9:24 a.m.: Brian Dale Rummel, 57, Lawrenceburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
7:46 p.m.: Keith Michael Saylor, 28, Plainfield, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and operating while intoxicated.
8:28 p.m.: Tyetta Jolee Palmer, 34, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft.
Feb. 8
2:36 a.m.: Taylor Anthony Orr, 26, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated, operating with a controlled substance in his system, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
10:55 a.m.: Brandon Kent Crain, 34, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.
Feb. 9
1:52 p.m.: Donald Ricky Stephens, 64, Columbus, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.