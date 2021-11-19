Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Nov. 17
10:39 a.m.: Charles Edward Remmler, 43, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Nov. 18
11:54 a.m.: Joshua Dale Biddinger, 34, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana with a prior conviction, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.
12:29 p.m.: Kevin L. Jones, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Oct. 19
1:21 p.m.: Cheryl Lee Stakelback, 39, Manilla, was arrested on a preliminary charge of intimidation.
2:41 p.m.: Matthew Tyler Wilson, 20, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of escape, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, reckless driving and violation of a community correction placement.
Oct. 20
9:11 a.m.: Brian Eugene Thompson, 44, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of intimidation and harassment.
Oct. 26
2:57 p.m.: Jennifer Nicole Sorenson, 25, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of cruelty to animals and probation violation.
Nov. 2
12:35 p.m.: Kennard De’Sean Young, 30, Jacksonville, Florida, was arrested on preliminary charges of carrying a handgun without a permit and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
Nov. 3
4:40 p.m.: Grant Mitchell Snider, 20, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of dealing meth.
Nov. 7
9:15 a.m.: Kenneth Wiseman, 30, Carthage, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
Nov. 9
10:24 p.m.: John George Henry Sheets, 25, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of intimidation, neglect of a dependant, and domestic battery.
Nov. 10
2:37 p.m.: Tyler Bishop Smiley, 31, Arlington, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury, operating while intoxicated/endangerment, and operating while under the influence of a ScheduleI or II controlled substance.
3:24 p.m.: Stephanie R. Swim, 56, Springport, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Nov. 17
10:04 a.m.: Tiffany Sue Robinson, 38, Carthage, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
2:18 p.m.: Camryn Scott Matthews, 42, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
3:19 p.m.: David Fitzgerald Lewis, 56, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of intimidation.
9:45 p.m.: Taylor Joseph Aldworth, 21, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
