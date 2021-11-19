Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Nov. 17

10:39 a.m.: Charles Edward Remmler, 43, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Nov. 18

11:54 a.m.: Joshua Dale Biddinger, 34, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana with a prior conviction, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.

12:29 p.m.: Kevin L. Jones, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Rush Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Oct. 19

1:21 p.m.: Cheryl Lee Stakelback, 39, Manilla, was arrested on a preliminary charge of intimidation.

2:41 p.m.: Matthew Tyler Wilson, 20, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of escape, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, reckless driving and violation of a community correction placement.

Oct. 20

9:11 a.m.: Brian Eugene Thompson, 44, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of intimidation and harassment.

Oct. 26

2:57 p.m.: Jennifer Nicole Sorenson, 25, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of cruelty to animals and probation violation.

Nov. 2

12:35 p.m.: Kennard De’Sean Young, 30, Jacksonville, Florida, was arrested on preliminary charges of carrying a handgun without a permit and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

Nov. 3

4:40 p.m.: Grant Mitchell Snider, 20, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of dealing meth.

Nov. 7

9:15 a.m.: Kenneth Wiseman, 30, Carthage, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.

Nov. 9

10:24 p.m.: John George Henry Sheets, 25, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of intimidation, neglect of a dependant, and domestic battery.

Nov. 10

2:37 p.m.: Tyler Bishop Smiley, 31, Arlington, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury, operating while intoxicated/endangerment, and operating while under the influence of a ScheduleI or II controlled substance.

3:24 p.m.: Stephanie R. Swim, 56, Springport, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Nov. 17

10:04 a.m.: Tiffany Sue Robinson, 38, Carthage, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

2:18 p.m.: Camryn Scott Matthews, 42, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

3:19 p.m.: David Fitzgerald Lewis, 56, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of intimidation.

9:45 p.m.: Taylor Joseph Aldworth, 21, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you