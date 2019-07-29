Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
July 26
6:12 p.m.: Richard Trentity Ruble, 19, Greensburg, was arrested in the 400 block of N. Monfort Street on an unspecified warrant.
July 27
8:49 a.m.: Gary B. Guenthenspberger, 60, Hartsville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant and a preliminary charge of gun possession/serious violent felon.
7:41 p.m.: Alex M. Hildinger, 27, Columbus, was arrested on I-74 at westbound MM 140 on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
11:07 p.m.: Abad Moises Zelaya-Morales, 27, Columbus, was arrested at Ind. 3 and Michigan Avenue on preliminary charges of counterfeit government identification, identity deception, reckless driving, and driving without a license.
July 28
7:37 a.m.: Michele L. Shaver, 41, Greensburg, was arrested in the 900 block of W. Main Street on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
11:58 a.m.: Bradley N. McCullough, 44, Shelbyville, was arrested in the 800 block of N. Michigan Avenue on two warrants alleging failure to appear.
Incidents
July 26
3:09 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 1600 block of W. Ind. 46.
6:20 p.m.: Fight reported in the 1600 block of W. Ind. 46.
July 27
3:57 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 900 block of E. Washington Street.
12:44 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 1600 block of W. Ind. 46.
3:46 p.m.: Residential entry reported in the 6000 block of S. CR 1000 W.
4:08 p.m.: Theft reported in the 8600 block of E. Ind. 46.
8:13 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 1600 block of W. Ind. 46.
11:18 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 1600 block of W. Ind. 46.
July 28
9:09 a.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 9000 block of W. CR 50 N.
9:38 a.m.: Dispute reported in the 7000 block of N. CR 650 W.
3:02 p.m. Fight reported in the 2700 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
10:03 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 5000 block of W. CR 240 NW.
Greensburg Police Department
July 26
8:21 a.m.: Road closure reported at Fourth and Monfort.
2:02 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 500 block of E. Baili Court.
6:20 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 1600 block of W. Ind. 46.
8:37 p.m.: Drug investigation reported on I-74 near eastbound MM 133.
July 27
12:21 a.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 400 block of E. Kessing Drive.
3:04 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 900 block of E. Washington Street.
3:57 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 900 block of E. Washington Street.
3:56 p.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of E. Tenth Street.
9:03 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1300 block of N. Ingleton Drive.
10:41 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported at Washington and Franklin.
10:52 p.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of E. Washington Street.
11:58 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 700 block of W. Briarwood Way.
July 28
7:37 a.m.: Battery reported in the 900 block of W. Main Street.
4:34 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 200 block of S. Monfort Street.
6:24 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 500 block of W. Washington Street.
6:44 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 700 block of W. Hendricks Street.
8:01 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 2300 block of N. Ind. 3.
8:35 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 800 block of W. Walnut Street.
10:41 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.
July 29
12:53 a.m.: Disturbance reported in North Park.
1:38 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1100 block of N. Carver Street.
Westport Marshal
July 27
12:50 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported at Bennett and Poplar.
July 28
5:19 Theft reported in the 100 block of W. Main Street.
Adams Fire
July 28
10:03 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 5000 block of W. CR 240 NW. Burney Fire Department also dispatched.
Burney Fire
July 27
5:07 p.m. Fire/mutual aid reported in the 6800 block of N. CR 475 E.
Greensburg Fire
July 27
11:48 p.m.: Fire/smoke odor reported in the 900 block of E. Colonial Manor Drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.