Information provided by area law enforcement agencies.
Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Feb. 7
11:48 p.m.: Lori N. Love, 51, Hartsville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Feb. 8
2:39 p.m.: Patrick L. Creech, 45, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
10:26 p.m.: Joni Rena Hermesch, 40, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Feb. 4
1:22 a.m.: Sharon M. Hinds, 49, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic assault and disorderly conduct.
Feb. 7
2:30 p.m.: Christian B. Fugate, 20, Laurel, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
3:46 p.m.: Phillip L. Graf, 42, Cedar Grove, was arrested on four unspecified warrants.
Feb. 8
2:02 a.m.: Carri R. Dinsmore, 52, Batesville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Feb. 8
6:19 p.m.: Jessica L. Higgs, 38, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.