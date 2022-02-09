Information provided by area law enforcement agencies.

Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Feb. 7

11:48 p.m.: Lori N. Love, 51, Hartsville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

Feb. 8

2:39 p.m.: Patrick L. Creech, 45, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.

10:26 p.m.: Joni Rena Hermesch, 40, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.

Franklin Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Feb. 4

1:22 a.m.: Sharon M. Hinds, 49, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic assault and disorderly conduct.

Feb. 7

2:30 p.m.: Christian B. Fugate, 20, Laurel, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

3:46 p.m.: Phillip L. Graf, 42, Cedar Grove, was arrested on four unspecified warrants.

Feb. 8

2:02 a.m.: Carri R. Dinsmore, 52, Batesville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.

Ripley Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Feb. 8

6:19 p.m.: Jessica L. Higgs, 38, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

