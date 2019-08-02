Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
Aug. 1
5:07 p.m.: Marcedia J. Israel, 52, Greensburg, was arrested in the 900 block of W. Hendricks Street on an unspecified warrant.
5:07 p.m.: Todd Ryan Israel, 40, Greensburg, was arrested in the 900 block of W. Hendricks Street on an unspecified warrant.
Incident
Aug. 1
9:45 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 8400 block of E. CR 195 S., in New Point Park.
8:54 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 7300 block of N. Old. U.S. Hwy. 421.
Aug. 2
12:28 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 4300 block of E. Shady Lane.
Greensburg Police Department
Aug. 1
12:23 p.m.: Fight reported in the 800 block of W. 15th Street.
5:29 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 2100 block of N. Edgewater Drive.
8:29 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Broadway and 10th.
9:25 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 100 block of W. McKee Street.
Aug. 2
4:08 a.m.: Fight reported in the 800 block of W. 15th Street.
Burney Fire Department
Aug. 1
1:48 p.m.: Brush fire reported at CR 700 W. and Base Road.
