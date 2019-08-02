Decatur County Sheriff's Department

Arrests

Aug. 1

5:07 p.m.: Marcedia J. Israel, 52, Greensburg, was arrested in the 900 block of W. Hendricks Street on an unspecified warrant.

5:07 p.m.: Todd Ryan Israel, 40, Greensburg, was arrested in the 900 block of W. Hendricks Street on an unspecified warrant.

Incident

Aug. 1

9:45 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 8400 block of E. CR 195 S., in New Point Park.

8:54 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 7300 block of N. Old. U.S. Hwy. 421.

Aug. 2

12:28 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 4300 block of E. Shady Lane.

Greensburg Police Department

Aug. 1

12:23 p.m.: Fight reported in the 800 block of W. 15th Street.

5:29 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 2100 block of N. Edgewater Drive.

8:29 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Broadway and 10th.

9:25 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 100 block of W. McKee Street.

Aug. 2

4:08 a.m.: Fight reported in the 800 block of W. 15th Street.

Burney Fire Department

Aug. 1

1:48 p.m.: Brush fire reported at CR 700 W. and Base Road.

