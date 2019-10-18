Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
Oct. 17
11:03 a.m.: Erica Nicole Stidham, 36, Austin, was arrested in the 2500 block of U.S. Hwy. 421 S. on a preliminary charge of escape.
11:36 a.m.: Demi Rene Mullins, 27, Westport, was arrested in the 800 block of E. Jefferson Street on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness and possession of meth.
5:05 p.m.: Julia Claryce Embree, 28, Greensburg, was arrested in the 7400 block of W. CR 85 N. on an unspecified warrant.
Incidents
Oct. 17
11:36 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 800 block of E. Jefferson Street.
4:10 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 141.
Greensburg Police Department
Oct. 17
12:09 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 300 block of S. East Street.
4:23 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 1900 block of N. Lincoln Street.
5:03 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 700 block of E. Greenview Drive.
6:04 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 1300 block of N. Carver Street.
11:23 p.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of N. Lincoln Street.
11:30 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 700 block of W. Ninth Street.
New Point Marshal
Oct. 17
9:48 p.m.: Fight reported at CR 850 E. and I-74.
Greensburg Fire Department
Oct. 17
10:49 a.m.: Fire alarm reported in the 100 block of N. Broadway Street.
12:47 p.m.: Fire alarm reported in the 1800 block of N. Broadway Street.
2:30 p.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 1000 block of E. Base Road.
4:10 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 141.
New Point Fire Department
Oct. 17
4:10 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 141.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.