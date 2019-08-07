Decatur County Sheriff's Department

Arrests

Aug. 6

10:18 a.m.: Kenneth L. Fromer Jr., 38, Greensburg, was arrested in the 1900 block of N. Lincoln Street on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

8:48 p.m.: Michelle L. Nugent, 45, Greensburg, was arrested at N. Big Blue and Montgomery on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana/hashish, and possession of meth.

Aug. 7

1:12 a.m.: Dylan Michael Mozingo, 19, Greensburg, was arrested in the 500 block of N. Anderson Street on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.

2:03 a.m.: Jonathan Dalton Struckman, 19, Greensburg, was arrested in the 600 block of W. Main Street on a preliminary charge of minor possession/consumption of alcohol.

Incidents

Aug. 6

10 a.m.: Harassment reported in the 400 block of E. Harrison Street.

2:35 p.m.: Injury accident reported on I-74 at MM 123.

4:20 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 500 block of N. Jackson Street.

9:01 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 7800 block of W. CR 350 N.

10:22 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Cougar and Ind. 3.

10:32 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 5500 block of W. CR 1300 S.

Greensburg Police Department

Aug. 6

9:32 a.m.: Theft reported in the 1400 block of W. Daniel Drive.

10:13 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 900 block of W. Keegans Way.

12:09 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.

2:40 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1600 block of W. Kole Drive.

5:19 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported at Montgomery and Lathrop.

8:48 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at N. Big Blue and Montgomery.

10:22 p.m.: 10:22 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Cougar and Ind. 3.

11:42 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 600 block of E. Central Avenue.

Aug. 7

1:17 a.m.: Dispute reported in the 100 block of W. McKee Street.

Westport Marshal

Aug. 6

7:45 p.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 200 block of S. Poplar Street.

New Point Fire

Aug. 7

Midnight: Fire mutual aid requested in the 2100 block of the Franklin County line road.

Westport Fire

Aug. 6

7:23 p.m.: Fire mutual aid requested in the 6700 block of E. CR 1200 N. (Jennings County).

