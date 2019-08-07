Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
Aug. 6
10:18 a.m.: Kenneth L. Fromer Jr., 38, Greensburg, was arrested in the 1900 block of N. Lincoln Street on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
8:48 p.m.: Michelle L. Nugent, 45, Greensburg, was arrested at N. Big Blue and Montgomery on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana/hashish, and possession of meth.
Aug. 7
1:12 a.m.: Dylan Michael Mozingo, 19, Greensburg, was arrested in the 500 block of N. Anderson Street on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.
2:03 a.m.: Jonathan Dalton Struckman, 19, Greensburg, was arrested in the 600 block of W. Main Street on a preliminary charge of minor possession/consumption of alcohol.
Incidents
Aug. 6
10 a.m.: Harassment reported in the 400 block of E. Harrison Street.
2:35 p.m.: Injury accident reported on I-74 at MM 123.
4:20 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 500 block of N. Jackson Street.
9:01 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 7800 block of W. CR 350 N.
10:22 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Cougar and Ind. 3.
10:32 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 5500 block of W. CR 1300 S.
Greensburg Police Department
Aug. 6
9:32 a.m.: Theft reported in the 1400 block of W. Daniel Drive.
10:13 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 900 block of W. Keegans Way.
12:09 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.
2:40 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1600 block of W. Kole Drive.
5:19 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported at Montgomery and Lathrop.
8:48 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at N. Big Blue and Montgomery.
10:22 p.m.: 10:22 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Cougar and Ind. 3.
11:42 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 600 block of E. Central Avenue.
Aug. 7
1:17 a.m.: Dispute reported in the 100 block of W. McKee Street.
Westport Marshal
Aug. 6
7:45 p.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 200 block of S. Poplar Street.
New Point Fire
Aug. 7
Midnight: Fire mutual aid requested in the 2100 block of the Franklin County line road.
Westport Fire
Aug. 6
7:23 p.m.: Fire mutual aid requested in the 6700 block of E. CR 1200 N. (Jennings County).
