Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Burney Fire
April 8
3:45 p.m.: Structure fire reported at 4562 W. Old Hwy. 46, Greensburg. Tax records indicate this property is owned by Randy and Tracey Atkinson. Greensburg and Letts were also dispatched.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
April 8
8:57 a.m.: Jeffery A. Smith, 44, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
April 9
1:48 a.m.: Benjamin Wayne Gunderman, 37, Mooresville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
12:31 p.m.: Jack R. Giddings, 49, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
April 10
12:21 a.m.: Jeffery J. Laczko, 34, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
12:31 p.m.: Brian Keith Fogle, 40, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
Arrests
April 6
2:04 a.m.: Devyn C. Hackensmith, 28, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and operating with a BAC of .15% or more.
April 7
1:58 p.m.: Anthony J. Boeckman, 29, Dayton, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of a syringe.
April 8
8:54 a.m.: Tailor A. Dillhoff, 25, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery, disorderly conduct, and possession of a syringe.
11 a.m.: Adrian M. Davis, 25, West Harrison, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
11 a.m.: Paul W. Weber Jr., 40, Milan, was arrested on a preliminary charge of non-payment of child support and an unspecified warrant.
April 10
6:57 p.m.: Shelby D. Beard, 25, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of neglect of a dependant, reckless driving, possession of marijuana, and operating while intoxicated.
Westport Fire
April 10
12:13 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 4530 E. CR 900 N. Westport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.