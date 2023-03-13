Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
March 10
1 p.m.: Jeffery Steven Delp, 31, Lakewood, Washington, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia.
4 p.m.: Griffen Wright, 25, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a controlled substance, operating while intoxicated/endangerment, and operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
7:29 p.m.: Dustin Thomas Broughton, 39, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of battery on a person less than 14 years old.
March 11
5:56 p.m.: Timothy Cook, 47, Clendenin, West Virginia, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a legend drug, visiting a common nuisance, possession of meth, dealing meth, and possession of paraphernalia.
5:56 p.m.: James Edward Waller, 56, Ironton, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of maintaining a common nuisance, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.
March 12
5:08 a.m.: Joanna M. Stoner, 53, Shelbyville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Greensburg Fire
March 11
1:44 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 204 S. Michigan Avenue.
March 12
1:17 a.m.: Brush fire reported at 1664 W. Shady Lane.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
March 12
3:52 p.m.: Matthew J. Christie, 31, address not listed, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating with a controlled substance in the body, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.
9:54 p.m.: Jennifer A. Lyons, 41, Batesville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of a syringe.
