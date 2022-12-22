Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Dec. 21
5:20 p.m.: Rebecca Lynn McInnis, 46, Rockville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of shoplifting.
9:55 p.m.: Darla M. Pyrtle, 61, Lewisville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of a controlled substance.
10:30 p.m.: Johnnattan Pezan, 48, St. Charles, Illinois, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior.
