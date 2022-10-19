Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Oct. 18

12:26 p.m.: Tracy M. Cripe, 57, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery committed with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief.

11:27 p.m.: Susan Blaine Baldwin, 42, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of battery resulting in bodily injury.

Oct. 19

1:57 a.m.: Renee Dawn Arnett, 34, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana and possession of meth.

