Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Aug. 31
5:30 p.m.: Jeremy J. Phillips, 39, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
7:55 p.m.: Kaylie Herman, 36, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery and intimidation with a deadly weapon.
10:28 p.m.: Jonathan E. Carter, 46, Metamora, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery against a public safety official, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, and intimidation.
Sept. 1
7:39 p.m.: Martha Ellen Purvis, 57, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of a legend drug or precursor.
Sept. 2
12:53 a.m.: Joshua Alan Spaulding, 28, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, and operating while intoxicated.
12:38 p.m.: John E. Huegel, 80, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery against a public safety official, interfering with a public safety official, intimidation, and battery (bodily waste).
7:12 p.m.: Ashley Lorene Perugini, 27, Madison, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a legend drug or precursor, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine or a narcotic, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.
Sept. 3
2:38 a.m.: Jennifer Ryle, 47, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
6:32 p.m.: Solvado Gonzalez-Fajardo, 22, Nashville, Tennessee, was arrested for operating while never having a license.
Sept. 4
1:47 a.m.: Brian J. Thien, 32, West Chester, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and operating while intoxicated with a prior.
Greensburg Fire
Aug. 3
10:27 p.m.: Crash type unknown reported at 3598 W. CR 500 S. Letts Fire also dispatched.
New Point Fire
Sept. 1
10:25 p.m.: Brush fire reported at 8829 E, CR 200 S.; Wood Mizer, New Point.
