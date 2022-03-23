Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
March 21
1:46 p.m.: Michael Ryan Jorgensen, 41, Franklin, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
March 22
2:08 p.m.: Jade Marie Hunter, 20, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of minor in possession of alcohol.
3:20 p.m.: Loni Renae Fleming, 38, Muncie, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
11:17 p.m.: Lisa Vance, 58, Scottsville, Kentucky, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
Greensburg Fire
March 21
6:20 a.m.: Fire investigation reported at 917 W. Fourth Street (TOPS Hardware).
Letts Fire
March 21
6:19 p.m.: Controlled burn reported at 6869 S. Ind. 3 (Wyaloosing Creek Golf Course).
Millhousen Fire
March 21
9:08 a.m.: Controlled burn reported at 5033 S. CR 60 E.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
March 22
1:58 p.m.: Joseph C. Cole, 37, Versailles, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
3:08 p.m.: Roger G. McClure, 35, Sunman, was arrested on an unspecified charge.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
March 18
2:19 p.m.: Scott A. Hornsby, 34, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of a controlled substance.
5:10 p.m.: Ashley Brooke Collins, 22, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct, resisting, battery against a public safety official, obstructing a fireman from doing his duties, and violation of a railroad right-of-way.
March 21
6:35 p.m.: Luther L. Sauls, 33, Richmond, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of a controlled substance.
10:48 p.m.: Chelsie Leeann Pursifull, 19, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of intimidation.
March 22
7:27 p.m.: Elizabeth A. Nicholson, 42, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.
7:43 p.m.: Timmy W. Nicholson, 57, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
