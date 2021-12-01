Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Nov. 29
3:50 p.m.: Thomas Andrew Wood, 44, Holton, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Nov. 30
12:13 a.m.: Denver Lacey Harris, 41, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
12:21 a.m.: Avanelle Boylen, 48, Marion, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a Legend drug or precursor, possession of a handgun without a license, dealing meth, dealing marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and maintaining a common nuisance.
12:21 a.m.: Alan Michael Conner, 27, Greenscastle, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Nov. 28
2:49 a.m.: Aaron L. Johnson, 36, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.
10:54 a.m.: Jimmy D. Wilson, 61, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
Nov. 29
12:55 p.m.: Michael A. Presley, 31, Rushville, was arrested on a writ of attachment.
Nov. 30
9:25 a.m.: Eric J. Widmer, 29, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Nov. 30
11:07 a.m.: Bryon L. Wright, 52, Trafalgar, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
11:39 a.m.: Kirsten F. Frazier, 41, Madison, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
2:47 p.m.: Richard D. Hornsby, 46, Holton, was arrested on an unspecified charge.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Nov. 24
2:35 p.m.: Matthew Tyler Wilson, 20, Rushville, was arrested on a writ of attachment.
Nov. 27
4:59 p.m.: Virgil Dale Petro, 47, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct battery with bodily waste, criminal mischief and criminal trespass.
Nov. 29
9:47 a.m.: Chad A. Parks, 44, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
3:30 p.m.: Camron Jace Riddle, 24, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
Nov. 30
12:19 p.m.: Christopher Deshon Thompson, 24, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.
9:16 p.m.: Kimberlee Lynn Hayworth, 43, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.
Dec. 1
2:26 a.m.: Adam Wade Keasling, 46, Cambridge City, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Westport Fire
Nov. 29
4:54 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 2200 block of S. Ironmine Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.