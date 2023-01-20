Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Adams Fire
Jan. 18
5:39 p.m.: Structure fire reported at 7540 W. 100 N., Greensburg. Burney, Greensburg, Letts and St. Paul were also dispatched. Property tax records indicate this property is owned by Christ Hershberger.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Jan. 14
12:20 a.m.: Skyler Eric Rice, 20, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of dealing a controlled substance.
Jan. 16
10:22 p.m.: Jeffery K. Carvalho, 38, Lincoln, Illinois, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana, and possession of meth.
Jan. 17
12:03 a.m.: Craig Alan Carter, 34, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery against a public safety official, domestic battery resulting in moderate injury, confinement, resisting, and disorderly conduct.
Jan. 18
12:07 a.m.: Edgardo Alffredo Mayorquin Abrego, 39, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating without ever obtaining a license with a prior.
2:55 a.m.: Jaynie L. Peach, 60, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
5:50 p.m.: Suzanne N. Campfield, 43, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft.
10:25 p.m.: Jennifer D. Ratliff, 46, Madison, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana and possession of meth.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Jan. 3
3:55 p.m.: Billy J. McCoy Jr., 45, Vernon, Illinois, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Jan. 4
7:31 p.m.: Kimberly J. Smith, 51, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
Jan. 6
11:40 p.m.: Misty D. Dyer, 43, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
Jan. 8
5:06 a.m.: Amy E. McConnell, 43, New Point, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Jan. 14
11:53 p.m.: Anthony E. Hyser, 40, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
Jan. 15
12:32 a.m.: Jonathan R. Doerflein, 42, Richmond, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Greensburg Fire
Jan. 16
9:18 p.m.: Structure fire reported at 1515 W. Ind. 46, Greensburg.
Jan. 17
5:42 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 1235 S. Millhousen Road. Tax records indicate this property is owned by Andrea M. McKee.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Jan. 14
12:22 p.m.: James Michael Dyer, 67, Milroy, was arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal trespass.
6:40 p.m.: McKenzie Joyce Brown, 22, Homer, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery, disorderly conduct, and intimidation.
7:55 p.m.: Erica J. Riordan, 43, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of being a habitual traffic violator, operating while intoxicated/endangerment, and operating while intoxicated with a prior.
Jan. 15
8:45 p.m.: Zachariah Lee Pool, 31, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of resisting.
Jan. 17
9:20 a.m.: Jonathan Wade Spiker, 38, Arlington, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.
12:19 p.m.: Freddie Darnell Perry Jr., 33, Anderson, was arrested on preliminary charges of theft, forgery, and fraud.
3:29 p.m.: Michael Steven Bachur II, 36, Greenfield, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
4:29 p.m.: Carl Lloyd Foster, 38, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, and visiting a common nuisance.
4:40 p.m.: Susan M. Foster, 37, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of maintaining a common nuisance, possession of cocaine or a narcotic, and possession of paraphernalia.
5:14 p.m.: Ashley R. Meredith, 34, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of meth, possession of a legend drug, possession of marijuana, and trafficking with an inmate.
5:24 p.m.: Cyntheia Ann Ward, 38, Carthage, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.
Jan. 18
9:05 a.m.: David Glenn Repass, 28, Greenfield, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.
4:55 p.m.: Bryce Anthony Swiger, 22, Glenwood, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, and operating with an ACE of .15 or more.
Jan. 19
8:28 a.m.: Tristan Nicholas Clark, 26, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft.
