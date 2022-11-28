Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Adams Fire

Nov. 26

2:50 p.m.: Structure fire reported at 201 N. 800 W. Burney and St. Paul were also dispatched.

Rush Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Nov. 23

1:08 p.m.: Ray Gene Isaacs, 56, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.

Nov. 24

12:47 a.m.: Nicholas R. Sparks, 42, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated resulting in serious bodily injury.

Nov. 25

2:57 p.m.: John Edward Downs, 64, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.

4:32 p.m.: Melvin Rolando Alonzo, 39, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.

5:14 p.m.: Demi Jo Moore, 26, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.

10:28 p.m.: James J. Ryon II, 47, Milroy, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, pointing a firearm, criminal trespass, and resisting.

Nov. 26

2:22 a.m.: Matthew Tyler Wilson, 21, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting, operating with an ACE of .15% or more, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

7:36 p.m.: Zachary Franklin Brown, 24, Milroy, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Nov. 27

11:57 a.m.: Casey Jo Ball, 34, New Castle, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

5:45 p.m.: Garrick N. Fitch, 59, Carthage, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

Westport Fire

Nov. 26

3:18 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 9430 N. 740 E., Jennings County.

