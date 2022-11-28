Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Adams Fire
Nov. 26
2:50 p.m.: Structure fire reported at 201 N. 800 W. Burney and St. Paul were also dispatched.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Nov. 23
1:08 p.m.: Ray Gene Isaacs, 56, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
Nov. 24
12:47 a.m.: Nicholas R. Sparks, 42, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated resulting in serious bodily injury.
Nov. 25
2:57 p.m.: John Edward Downs, 64, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.
4:32 p.m.: Melvin Rolando Alonzo, 39, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
5:14 p.m.: Demi Jo Moore, 26, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
10:28 p.m.: James J. Ryon II, 47, Milroy, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, pointing a firearm, criminal trespass, and resisting.
Nov. 26
2:22 a.m.: Matthew Tyler Wilson, 21, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting, operating with an ACE of .15% or more, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
7:36 p.m.: Zachary Franklin Brown, 24, Milroy, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury.
Nov. 27
11:57 a.m.: Casey Jo Ball, 34, New Castle, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
5:45 p.m.: Garrick N. Fitch, 59, Carthage, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Westport Fire
Nov. 26
3:18 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 9430 N. 740 E., Jennings County.
