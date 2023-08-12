Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Aug. 9
4:30 p.m.: Stanley William Edrington III, 28, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
8:12 p.m.: Candy Fay Dearden, 61, Englewood, Florida, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating with a BAC of .15 or more.
Aug. 10
12:27 p.m.: Aaron Joseph Cox, 31, Shelbyville, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery and resisting.
Aug. 11
12:16 a.m.: Erica D. Johnson, 38, Witt, Illinois, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
12:32 a.m.: Corbon Pierce Cundiff, 21, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated/endangerment and possession of a syringe.
12:32 a.m.: Noah Michael Paton, 23, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
Greensburg Fire
Aug. 10
2:22 p.m.: HAZMAT fire reported at 400 E. Freeland Road.
2:39 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Fourth and Anderson streets.
3:04 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Lincoln and First streets.
