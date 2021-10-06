Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Clarksburg Fire
Oct. 5
10:34 a.m.: Fire mutual aid at 27088 Snake Road.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Oct. 5
1:23 a.m.: Kevin A. Hinson, 52, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
8:35 a.m.: Justine Elizabeth Ogunsakin, 34, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
5 p.m.: Corey Thomas Bruner, 25, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
5:42 p.m.: Joshua McKinney, 24, address not listed, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Oct. 6
2:42 a.m.: Rebecca Ann Walters, 34, Shelbyville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
Millhousen Fire
Oct. 4
7:04 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 7848 N. CR 1000 W.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Oct. 4
11:52 a.m.: Betty J. Gillespie, 43, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.