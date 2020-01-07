Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Arrests Jan. 6
1:34 p.m.: Kirk A. Gibbons, 33, Batesville, was arrested in the 2000 block of N. Lincoln Street on a preliminary charge of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana/hashish/hashish oil).
9:56 p.m.: Hugo David Mullis, 55, Greensburg, was arrested in the 2200 block of N. Michigan Avenue on a preliminary charge of operating a motor vehicle after having been judged a habitual traffic offender.
10:43 p.m.: Michele L. Shaver, 42, Greensburg, was arrested at Ind. 3 and Michigan Avenue on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
10:55 p.m.: Jason R. Heath, 48, Greensburg, was arrested at Lincoln and Washington on an unspecified warrant as well as a preliminary charge of driving while suspended.
Jan. 7
12:51 a.m.: Cristian Michael Calvert, 22, Greensburg, was arrested in the 400 block of W. Main Street on preliminary charges of possession of a Legend drug or precursor, possession of a controlled substance, and operating while intoxicated as well as an unspecified warrant.
2:27 a.m.: Jason R. Heath, 48, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Incidents Jan. 6
1:34 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 2000 block of N. Lincoln Street.
3:19 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported at Lake McCoy.
Jan. 6
10:32 a.m.: Dispute reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.
12:20 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 300 block of E. Central Avenue.
1:59 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.
2:52 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 300 block of N. Carver Street.
7:01 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 300 block of N. Carver Street.
9:33 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 800 block of W. Sheridan Street.
Jan. 7
12:51 a.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 400 block of W. Main Street.
1:59 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 900 block of W. Ann Blvd.
