Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
March 27
6:06 p.m.: Bryce Jaden Bayless, 24, no address listed, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe, confinement, and possession of meth.
March 28, 2023
12:12 a.m.: Kiara Nichole Maple, 23, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
1:58 a.m.: Alyssa Coral Desiere, 22, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery and disorderly conduct.
1:58 a.m.: Lawrence Lee Lock, 36, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of battery.
1:58 a.m.: Samantha Dawn Scudder, 21, Osgood, was arrested on a preliminary charge of battery.
2:22 p.m.: Kelly J. Hicks, 51, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
6:37 p.m.: Robert E. Murray, 35, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating with an ACE of .15 or more.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
Arrests
March 24
6 p.m.: Robert W. Dunham, 47, Oldenburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating after having been judged a habitual lifetime offender and resisting.
9:47 p.m.: Kevin L. Devore Jr., 37, Cedar Grove, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
9:47 p.m.: Jennifer S. West, 43, Cedar Grove, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic violence and disorderly conduct.
March 27
9:13 p.m.: Allison S. Ervine, 23, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of assisting a criminal.
10:35 p.m.: Johnathan D. Rust, 27, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Greensburg Fire
March 27
10:26 a.m.: Structure fire reported at S. Michigan Avenue and Hunter Robins Way.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
March 24
11:24 a.m.: Riley Brianne Ervine, 22, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft.
March 25
2:58 a.m.: Dennis C. Thompson Jr., 43, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
7:46 p.m.: Merrick Rick Disbro, 82, Milroy, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.